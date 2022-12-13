ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet

Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: The Ballroom Thieves at the Park Theater in Glens Falls

It was a splendid evening for mid-week melodies, hump-day harmonies and independent live music in Glens Falls Wednesday, December 7th as fans of all ages filled the Park Theater for a captivating performance by The Ballroom Thieves and Griffin Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere. A beautiful and underutilized venue that dates all way back to 1911, the intimate room was the perfect setting for these modern-day master songwriters to pour their hearts out.
GLENS FALLS, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?

A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Work, errands remain essential for some during storm

While some people got a snow day, others had to get to work and run errands. That includes people in Altamont and Voorheesville, which were snowier than some other areas may have been. Over in Altamont, snowplows were hard at work cleaning up the wintry mix that fell on the...
ALTAMONT, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Kirsh Helmets, on Big Boom Road, aims to revolutionize helmet design

Jason Kirshon says his company, Kirsh Helmets, is revolutionizing helmet technology, right on Big Boom Road in Queensbury. “The magic ingredient,” he says, is their patented liquid filled liner. “We’re competing against foam,” Mr. Kirshon said. “We’re a medical grade platinum-cured silicone fluid. I didn’t skimp. I’m not...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Clifton Park Coffee Shop & Cafe Reopens In New Location

A popular Clifton Park destination for a good cup of coffee, a good snack, and good company is now up and running in a new spot. It is a must-have for most of us on a daily basis - that daily cup of coffee to start the day, or at any point of the day for a caffeine boost. And a local favorite for the energy jolt not has a new location in Clifton Park, but new owners as well.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Every ice bar in Lake George this winter

This week's snowfall is laying the groundwork for any number of winter events. Around Lake George, festivities like the Lake George Winter Carnival and the second annual Ice Castles attraction are getting going. At businesses around the lake, even more work is being done.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Lavish Saratoga Springs mansion on market for nearly $18 million

If you’re shopping for some high-end real estate, the Palazzo Riggi is back on the market. The Saratoga Springs mansion is once again listed at $17.9 million. This comes just weeks after scrap metal mogul Adam Weitsman reportedly went into contract to buy the pricey property. There is no word on why that deal died.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy