Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Saratoga County seeks volunteers to drive seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is seeking volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments. The county explains they will provide the car, gas, schedule and direction to those who volunteer.
Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet
Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany
A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
Vacant Space on Rt 9 in Clifton Park Once Giffy’s BBQ Getting New Look
Route 9 in Clifton Park continues to grow. With it comes some new configurations for the heavy traffic problem. As the town addresses those issues, a new building may be going up on Route 9 where the old Giffy's Bar-B-Q once stood. Where is This Space Located on Route 9?
NYS Music
In Focus: The Ballroom Thieves at the Park Theater in Glens Falls
It was a splendid evening for mid-week melodies, hump-day harmonies and independent live music in Glens Falls Wednesday, December 7th as fans of all ages filled the Park Theater for a captivating performance by The Ballroom Thieves and Griffin Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere. A beautiful and underutilized venue that dates all way back to 1911, the intimate room was the perfect setting for these modern-day master songwriters to pour their hearts out.
Artisans Christmas pop-up market in Saratoga
Ladylily's Place in Saratoga Springs is hosting an artisans Christmas pop-up market Saturday, December 17. The market offers crafts, holiday gifts and even edible photo cookie ornaments.
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
WNYT
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?
A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
WNYT
Work, errands remain essential for some during storm
While some people got a snow day, others had to get to work and run errands. That includes people in Altamont and Voorheesville, which were snowier than some other areas may have been. Over in Altamont, snowplows were hard at work cleaning up the wintry mix that fell on the...
Grand Prize Take 5 Winner Sold at Lark Street Market in Albany
You don't see or hear about this very often - normally our big NY Lottery winners from the Capital Region buy their tickets from Stewart's, or Cumberland Farms, not a tiny little convenience store on Lark Street in Albany. But that's what happened recently - and by Take 5 standards,...
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
glensfallschronicle.com
Kirsh Helmets, on Big Boom Road, aims to revolutionize helmet design
Jason Kirshon says his company, Kirsh Helmets, is revolutionizing helmet technology, right on Big Boom Road in Queensbury. “The magic ingredient,” he says, is their patented liquid filled liner. “We’re competing against foam,” Mr. Kirshon said. “We’re a medical grade platinum-cured silicone fluid. I didn’t skimp. I’m not...
Troopers donate pet food to Hudson animal shelter
The pet food bank at Columbia-Greene Humane Society recently got a big boost, thanks to a donation from the New York State Police.
Popular Clifton Park Coffee Shop & Cafe Reopens In New Location
A popular Clifton Park destination for a good cup of coffee, a good snack, and good company is now up and running in a new spot. It is a must-have for most of us on a daily basis - that daily cup of coffee to start the day, or at any point of the day for a caffeine boost. And a local favorite for the energy jolt not has a new location in Clifton Park, but new owners as well.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Every ice bar in Lake George this winter
This week's snowfall is laying the groundwork for any number of winter events. Around Lake George, festivities like the Lake George Winter Carnival and the second annual Ice Castles attraction are getting going. At businesses around the lake, even more work is being done.
WNYT
Lavish Saratoga Springs mansion on market for nearly $18 million
If you’re shopping for some high-end real estate, the Palazzo Riggi is back on the market. The Saratoga Springs mansion is once again listed at $17.9 million. This comes just weeks after scrap metal mogul Adam Weitsman reportedly went into contract to buy the pricey property. There is no word on why that deal died.
Glens Falls structure fire leaves 4 pets dead
Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Fredericks Lane. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.
