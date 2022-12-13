Read full article on original website
Genealogy leads to rape suspect's arrest in Cecil Co., case dates back 20 years
Investigators track down rape suspect 20 years after the crime in Cecil County with family genealogy tied to DNA evidence.
Shooting in Prince George's County leaves one dead
The Homicide Unit in Prince George's County is working to identify and arrest suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.
Four Inmates Hospitalized After ‘Physical Altercation’ At Prince George’s County Jail
Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.
19-year-old will serve 14 years in prison
A 17-year-old accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to 38 years in prison. Twenty-four years was suspended for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who is now almost 19-years-old, leaving him 14 years to...
Police investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, police said. Officers first responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road and found evidence of a shooting incident but no victim in the area, authorities reported. However, within minutes, a second call pointed officers in the direction of the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they found 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre of Capitol Heights suffering from gunshot wounds.
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another.
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault
LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A pregnant woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed...
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago
BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Piney Branch homicide suspects arrested and charged
Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 19, of Takoma Park, and Silver Spring residents Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 23, Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, 24, and Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 18, were charged and arrested for a Nov. 9 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch, Montgomery County police announced Thursday. The...
Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police
A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for convenience store shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man faces more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of a shooting at a Silver Spring convenience store Thursday. According to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened inside a store on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
