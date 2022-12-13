ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Four Inmates Hospitalized After ‘Physical Altercation’ At Prince George’s County Jail

Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

19-year-old will serve 14 years in prison

A 17-year-old accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to 38 years in prison. Twenty-four years was suspended for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who is now almost 19-years-old, leaving him 14 years to...
BELLE HAVEN, VA
WJLA

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, police said. Officers first responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road and found evidence of a shooting incident but no victim in the area, authorities reported. However, within minutes, a second call pointed officers in the direction of the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they found 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre of Capitol Heights suffering from gunshot wounds.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Piney Branch homicide suspects arrested and charged

Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 19, of Takoma Park, and Silver Spring residents Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 23, Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, 24, and Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 18, were charged and arrested for a Nov. 9 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch, Montgomery County police announced Thursday. The...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police

A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy