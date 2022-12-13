ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Road rage: man spat at Black driver, used racial slur, police say

By Brandon Goldner
 3 days ago

Black family target of road rage incident in South Jersey 02:32

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (CBS) -- The West Windsor Police Department is looking for a driver who's accused of using a racial slur and spitting at a Black driver in a road rage incident.

According to police, the incident began at the intersection of Princeton-Hightstown and South Mill Roads Saturday around 1 pm.

Detectives said a Black mother was teaching her daughter how to drive, and when the light turned green, she took slightly longer to accelerate through the intersection.

Investigators said a White, bearded, middle-aged man in a blue or green Subaru Forester, with a Christmas tree on his roof, blared on his horn.

As the two cars turned onto Princeton-Hightstown Road, police said the man gave the mother a middle finger, and she gave one back.

As they came to a stop half a mile down the road, investigators said the mother rolled down her window and asked the man to be patient as she was teaching her daughter to drive.

Police said the man shouted curse words and a racial slur before spitting at the mother and driving off.

"The major foul here is a grown man spewing his hate and bigotry onto an undeserving precious young girl who's doing nothing but learning how to drive," Leslie Summiel, Jr., president of the Trenton Branch of the NAACP, said. "We have to teach our young people that hate has no place in growth, and we will all experience growth when we delete hate out of the equation."

Marie Daniels lives next to the intersection where this incident began, and she said she often saw aggressive drivers speeding through the area.

"I think it's terrible and should be stopped," Daniels said. "It is scary, and they try to get someplace fast. Well, where are they going? No place."

West Windsor police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Alfonso Robles at (609) 799-1222, the anonymous tipline at (609) 799-0452, or email at Robles@WestWindsorPolice.com.

Took a Heard
2d ago

I'm willing to bet whe she rolled down her window first, she didn't Say " please be patient" after flipping each other off. Common! that's bs.

