KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to lead statewide Big City Mayors Coalition
Mayor Todd Gloria was Thursday tapped to lead the bipartisan group Big City Mayors, a statewide coalition composed of the mayors from the 13 largest cities in California by population. Gloria will lead the group -- with the mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento,...
KPBS
Supervisors rescind North County's Harmony Grove housing project permits
County supervisors voted Wednesday unanimously to rescind the permits for a contested housing project near Escondido and the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve. A previous board in July 2018 approved the Harmony Grove Village South proposal, which involved rezoning land near the intersection of Harmony Grove Road and Country Club Drive.
KPBS
Elected officials tour 'Safe Haven' for those with substance abuse conditions
County and city officials visited and toured on Thursday an 11-unit, 22-bed "Community Harm Reduction Safe Haven" scheduled to open early January. The facility, operated by Episcopal Community Services, will be able to serve up to 22 unsheltered residents living with mental illness and/or chronic substance use conditions. It is one component of a city-county partnership entered into by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Mayor Todd Gloria in June 2021.
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. November's unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021's rate of 4.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
KPBS
San Diego’s newest councilmember takes office
We speak to Councilmember Kent Lee, who was sworn in Monday to represent the city of San Diego’s District 6. This includes Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, most of University City, Sorrento Valley and portions of Scripps Ranch. Plus, the uncertainty clouding California’s solar marketplace could be settled this week as regulators consider a proposal that changes the rules for electricity generated by rooftop solar. And, to fight climate change and meet renewable energy goals, the Biden Administration has championed the opening up of federally-owned desert lands in California to develop massive renewable energy projects, like industrial-scale solar. Also, Imperial County often sits in the shadow of San Diego County, at the southern border with Mexico. That leaves room for mystery and misconceptions for a county whose population is 85% Latino, and lately leaning right to the Republican party. Later, a new program enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom was intended to transform early childhood education, but as KPBS reports, schools aren't prepared. Finally, the latest immersive art exhibit to come to San Diego features the work of elusive British street artist, Banksy. But the artist has nothing to do with the show.
KPBS
New study reveals partisan gap in trust in elections widened in 2022
According to a new UC San Diego survey, the partisan gap of trust in the integrity of U.S. elections grew in 2022. Then, as the year winds down, some San Diegans are packing up and heading out - not for a holiday trip, but for a change of residence. Finally, for our weekend arts preview, we have a local jazz trumpet legend, a Kate Bush cover band, contemporary dance for the Jewish holidays and…sewing machines.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
KPBS
New drought emergency declared for Southern California
San Diego County and the rest of Southern California are under a new drought emergency announced this week. Local waters officials are encouraging conservation but say our local water supply is stable. Then, natural gas bills will see a sharp increase for the month of December, and an even sharper one in January. San Diego Gas and Electric estimates the average gas bill for customers this month will be roughly $80. Plus, worries about rising anti-semitism have gotten more attention recently after the bigoted comments of an artist, who now goes by the name "Ye.”. So how is San Diego's Jewish community reacting? Also, a new online service helps college students connect with potential roommates. Plus, reporter John Carroll takes us to the Cat Lounge in La Jolla, a place for felines and people to come together. Finally, the search for a good night’s sleep can be elusive to many of us. We talk about sleep and how it impacts our overall health with Dr. Derek Loewy, director of the insomnia program at the Scripps Clinic Viterbi Family Sleep Center.
KPBS
UC San Diego Health rushes to create beds with increases in COVID, flu admissions
COVID-19 related hospitalizations are continuing to steadily increase in San Diego. Local health systems say flu admissions are on the rise too. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says at least one local hospital system is running out of room for patients. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have continued their slow increase in...
KPBS
Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego County coastline
In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers leading the journey told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
KPBS
Interest rate hikes icing down San Diego's hot housing market
Rising interest rates are leading to a slower housing market in San Diego. "It’s put a big damper on demand," Jon Fields, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty San Diego Metro, said. He's been a real estate agent in San Diego for a decade. Fields said buyers who were...
KPBS
Immersive installation "Bankysland" comes to San Diego: Is it art?
A new touring exhibition featuring the work of anonymous street artist Banksy has arrived in San Diego, but apparently without any involvement from the artist himself. And, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune, possibly without any of the artist's actual work. The show is an immersive art exhibition,...
KPBS
Housing help for college students looking to find an affordable place to rent
For college students finding a place to live in San Diego can be a challenge. With the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment at $2,500, it's easy to fall victim to online scammers offering something more affordable. "The scamming problem is huge, scammers are very smart online. And...
KPBS
Mama's Kitchen delivers its 11 millionth meal
Friday was a big day for Thomas Willaredt. He’s received meals from Mama’s Kitchen for 15 years — but not until now has the delivery made by the Mayor of San Diego and the CEO of Mama’s Kitchen. Willaredt was the recipient of the 11 millionth meal delivered by Mama's Kitchen.
KPBS
Students explore San Diego's hidden history through research and sculpture
History is a standard high school subject, but some students have been learning about forgotten San Diego history and then turning it into artwork. Seniors from Jacobs High Tech High School in Point Loma shared their fall semester final projects in a pop-up public exhibition at several locations around the county Tuesday.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Baby Bushka, Francisco Eme, 'LIGHT' and sewing machines
Baby Bushka: 'The Kate Bush Experience of Your Dreams'. "We were on tour in the UK and Ireland when her song became a hit again and that whole 'Stranger Things' phenomenon," said Natasha Kozaily, founding member of Baby Bushka, the Kate Bush cover band that is so much more than just a cover band.
KPBS
A new album and profound joy for Gilbert Castellanos
After the overlapping crises of the pandemic and a series of serious, life-altering dental procedures for jazz trumpeter and Young Lions Jazz Conservancy founder Gilbert Castellanos, he is firing on all jets again, and he is deeply, unflinchingly grateful. "Every time I play, I treat it like it's my last...
