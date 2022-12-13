San Diego County and the rest of Southern California are under a new drought emergency announced this week. Local waters officials are encouraging conservation but say our local water supply is stable. Then, natural gas bills will see a sharp increase for the month of December, and an even sharper one in January. San Diego Gas and Electric estimates the average gas bill for customers this month will be roughly $80. Plus, worries about rising anti-semitism have gotten more attention recently after the bigoted comments of an artist, who now goes by the name "Ye.”. So how is San Diego's Jewish community reacting? Also, a new online service helps college students connect with potential roommates. Plus, reporter John Carroll takes us to the Cat Lounge in La Jolla, a place for felines and people to come together. Finally, the search for a good night’s sleep can be elusive to many of us. We talk about sleep and how it impacts our overall health with Dr. Derek Loewy, director of the insomnia program at the Scripps Clinic Viterbi Family Sleep Center.

