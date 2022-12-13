Read full article on original website
Omicron Boosters Are 84% Effective at Keeping Seniors From Being Hospitalized With Covid, CDC Says
The new omicron boosters are very effective at preventing seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, according to a new CDC study. U.S. health officials have focused in particular on making sure more vulnerable populations, such as older adults, stay up to date on their Covid vaccines. "There are still too...
Long Covid Medical Costs Average $9,500 in First Six Months, as Patients Become ‘Health-System Wanderers'
Long Covid medical costs are $9,500 for the average person in the first six months, according to a new study by Nomi Health. These costs are a total that doesn't account for any cost-sharing with employers or limits on out-of-pocket spending. They also don't include any costs incurred prior to a long Covid diagnosis.
UC San Diego Hospital Plans to Turn Conference Rooms Into Bed Spaces as Respiratory Viruses Surge
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is trending upward in San Diego County, and with influenza and RSV caseloads high, hospital leaders are concerned about bed space now and after the holidays. UC San Diego Health preparing to make more space for patients, and are prepared to surrender conference rooms if they...
