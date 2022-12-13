ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Indiana health experts push for higher cigarette tax

Indiana health experts are pushing for a higher cigarette tax in the state. The current tax is about 99-cents per pack. That is the same amount of tax since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana is hoping to raise the tax to $2 per pack. That would put Indiana at the same...
Good Samaritans help lost first grader

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"

LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LaPorte native named by Pope Francis to lead Diocese of Saint Cloud

A LaPorte native will soon be a Catholic Bishop in Minnesota. Today Pope Francis named Father Patrick Neary to lead the Diocese of Saint Cloud, which is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Neary is a Holy Cross priest. He graduated from Saint Joseph Grade School, LaPorte High School, and...
High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Zar Walker

Mishawaka junior wrestler Zar Walker is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state of Indiana, at 132 pounds. And he is fully focused on becoming No. 1. Walker is trying to live up to his family name while leaving his own legacy behind, in the process. "I'm ranked second,...
