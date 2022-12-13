Read full article on original website
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity gun magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. In June, Gov. Dan McKee signed a law that bans magazines with more than 10 rounds. It was upheld by a judge on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Indiana health experts push for higher cigarette tax
Indiana health experts are pushing for a higher cigarette tax in the state. The current tax is about 99-cents per pack. That is the same amount of tax since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana is hoping to raise the tax to $2 per pack. That would put Indiana at the same...
Even with cases down, Oregon still struggling to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney, even though the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the vast majority...
Good Samaritans help lost first grader
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LaPorte native named by Pope Francis to lead Diocese of Saint Cloud
A LaPorte native will soon be a Catholic Bishop in Minnesota. Today Pope Francis named Father Patrick Neary to lead the Diocese of Saint Cloud, which is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Neary is a Holy Cross priest. He graduated from Saint Joseph Grade School, LaPorte High School, and...
High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Zar Walker
Mishawaka junior wrestler Zar Walker is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state of Indiana, at 132 pounds. And he is fully focused on becoming No. 1. Walker is trying to live up to his family name while leaving his own legacy behind, in the process. "I'm ranked second,...
