2,664... that's how many wreaths are now placed at Fairview Cemetery in honor of veterans. Michiana braved the cold Saturday morning to set out those wreaths. "We lay our wreaths by the tombstone, step back, salute and we say thank you," said Rodney Wells, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, "If you forget a veteran, it's like forgetting they never existed. So we pay tribute to every veteran who's been in the service by coming out here and showing our respects for the service they have done."

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO