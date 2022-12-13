Read full article on original website
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sven!
One dog up for adoption at the South Bend Animal Resource Center loves people, and would absolutely love to spend the holidays with you!. Sven is around two years old and is likely a Husky mix. He came in to the shelter as a stray and is looking for a...
PET SEGMENT: Nero is loyal and royal
She is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. Nero came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, SBARC manager, says Nero doesn’t do well with cats and is dog-selective. That means, when you’re considering adopting Nero, make sure to schedule some meet and greets...
Constantine Fire Department craft show sees post-pandemic growth
The Constantine Fire Department welcomed the community Saturday with a crafts sale to raise money for the department. The annual fundraiser experienced a slowdown since COVID. This year, they managed to fill all the vendor openings. In addition to supporting local artists and businesses, purchases and donations went directly to...
Good Samaritans help lost first grader
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
Free meal given to hundreds at Indiana Black Expo's annual Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people received a free meal on Sunday in Elkhart. It was part of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo's 8th Annual Christmas Dinner and food giveaway. The holiday style meal was available to anyone in the community, as well as the homeless.
Holiday Market to open in South Bend before holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — With the holiday weekend right around the corner, many people are finishing up their holiday shopping. A holiday market will be happening Sunday at Rio Park Events to help you find the perfect gift. Over 13 local vendors will be at the market selling...
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
Niles Elks Lodge rallies to create Christmas miracle for those in need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The Niles Elks Lodge is having a Christmas miracle of its own. The organization says, this year, it has seen its biggest need yet when it comes to giving families their annual food baskets for the Christmas season. For more than 30-years, the Niles Elks...
South Bend celebrates the start of Hanukkah
Sunday was the start of Hanukkah. People practicing Judaism around the world are celebrating, including right here in South Bend. The city kicked-off the holiday by lighting a menorah in downtown. "I think this is really an expression of the diversity of America an a celebration of the freedom of...
Delivery scam hits local restaurants
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
Santa visits White Pigeon Fire Department
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WSBT) — Santa is coming to the White Pigeon Fire Department Saturday evening!. Everyone is welcome to join the event, which will include cookies, hot chocolate and of course a meeting with the big man himself. Every child that comes to the event will be given...
Historic Southwest Michigan mansion receives festive look
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — People had an opportunity this weekend to see a historic mansion all decorated for the holidays. Saturday was the last day for visitors to see the historic Chapin Mansion with a holiday look. The Niles History Center hosted a special Evening Open House showcasing the...
Elkhart Train Museum receives grant to expand attractions
Elkhart is known as a central hub for railroads in our area. Now a generous grant is helping the Elkhart Train Museum expand its attractions. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Mark Honaker gives you a closer look at what you can enjoy. The museum is located on Main Street in Elkhart just...
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
Several pigs die in early morning barn fire
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Nearly a dozen young pigs died in an early morning barn fire. The fire happened on Airport Road, north of Niles, just before 3:30 a.m. Six departments responded to the fire. The barn full of hay was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews had to use...
One person injured in Cass County crash
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
Wreaths Across America laid Saturday in Mishawaka
2,664... that's how many wreaths are now placed at Fairview Cemetery in honor of veterans. Michiana braved the cold Saturday morning to set out those wreaths. "We lay our wreaths by the tombstone, step back, salute and we say thank you," said Rodney Wells, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, "If you forget a veteran, it's like forgetting they never existed. So we pay tribute to every veteran who's been in the service by coming out here and showing our respects for the service they have done."
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
Notre Dame football players shop with more than 100 kids for Christmas gifts
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish made Christmas extra special for 107 children. The kids had the chance to hang out with their favorite football players Sunday and pick out some Christmas gifts. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Royal Excursion and Meijer all teamed...
Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Benton Township are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman, then dragging her through an apartment building. The name of the victim is not being released at this point, with investigators only saying the woman was 30-years-old and...
