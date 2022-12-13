Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
KOMO News
WSP to pull officers out of Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to focus on violent crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Friday they are pulling law enforcement officers out of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) and diverting those resources to work on solving violent crimes. “The participation in the task force has been important, it...
KOMO News
Get ready for a lower speed limit in Tacoma starting in January
TACOMA, Wash. — The new year is bringing some changes to the City of Tacoma. Beginning Jan. 1, speed limits will be reduced in all residential streets and four of their Neighborhood Business Districts. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default...
KOMO News
Man on scooter hit, killed by multiple drivers near SoDo
A 25-year-old was killed early Friday morning after he was hit by multiple drivers on 4th Ave near SoDo, Seattle police said. According to police, a driver hit the man in the 4800 block of 4th Ave S. The man was riding on a rented scooter in the northbound lanes.
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
KOMO News
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
KOMO News
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
KOMO News
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
KOMO News
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
KOMO News
Pushing shopping carts in right-of-way now banned in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way City Council passed an ordinance banning anyone from pushing or using a grocery cart in a city right-of-way. “There’s been a major problem with shopping carts pushed down the roads, typically people are homeless, many of them unfortunately have addiction or mental health problems and it presents challenges,” said Federal Way Councilmember Jack Walsh.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport expecting pre-pandemic levels for holiday travel
With Christmas just more than a week away staff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are getting ready for the holiday rush. “We get estimates from the TSA that knows what traffics looks like from the airlines two weeks in advance,” said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport. On the Friday...
KOMO News
Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell
Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KOMO News
More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar
SEATTLE — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot along 4th Ave...
KOMO News
Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
KOMO News
The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus
A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
KOMO News
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
KOMO News
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
KOMO News
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
KOMO News
Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money
TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees say they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 represents grocery store employees across six counties, including Thurston, Pierce and Grays Harbor, under The Kroger Company, which owns both grocery store chains.
