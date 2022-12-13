Read full article on original website
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
Lawsuit alleges Apple AirTags used to track people, police warn of new trend
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Two California women are suing Apple over their exes' use of AirTags to secretly track their movements and whereabouts in real-time. Apple introduced AirTags, which retail for $29, in 2021. They work by connecting to iPhones and iPads via Bluetooth and can detect approximate locations.
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity gun magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. In June, Gov. Dan McKee signed a law that bans magazines with more than 10 rounds. It was upheld by a judge on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by Utah avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
LaPorte native named by Pope Francis to lead Diocese of Saint Cloud
A LaPorte native will soon be a Catholic Bishop in Minnesota. Today Pope Francis named Father Patrick Neary to lead the Diocese of Saint Cloud, which is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Neary is a Holy Cross priest. He graduated from Saint Joseph Grade School, LaPorte High School, and...
Good Samaritans help lost first grader
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
