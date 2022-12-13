Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline

Tom Brady’s unprecedented longevity, still playing at a high level in his mid-40s, is no coincidence. It requires painstaking commitment, which, in Brady’s case, means accounting for every last calorie put into his immaculate body. Brady’s TB12 Method, while effective, has elicited its fair share of eyerolls and blank stares over the years, a product of his bland, aggressively unappetizing diet of vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and, by all accounts, a biblical quantity of water and electrolytes.

Brady, at least when it comes to his health and wellness routine, is an open book, waxing poetic about his favorite stretches and recovery techniques, including his fanatical obsession with staying hydrated, consuming up to 37 glasses (the equivalent of 2.3 gallons) of water per day, while presumably spending the rest of his waking hours peeing it all out. That seems excessive, bordering on unhealthy, but clearly, Brady’s efforts have been rewarded, largely succeeding in his quest for football immortality.

Of course, Brady’s strict regimen isn’t for the faint of heart, as one, intrepid fan learned from personal experience Sunday in Santa Clara when he took a sip from Brady’s discarded Gatorade bottle, only to be repulsed by its nauseating contents.

If TikTok user “Trent H” was expecting water to hit his lips or perhaps the cool, refreshing burst of an ice-cold Gatorade, he must not have done his research. If he had, he’d know the health-conscious Brady would never subject his body to a sugary sports drink, instead replenishing with his own, specially-made concoction of electrolytes with a hint of lemon. Turns out, Brady’s preferred beverage (which, admittedly, didn’t do him much good against the Niners) is, at best, an acquired taste.

Despite the loss, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year (which, remarkably, still leads the NFC South), Brady appeared to be in relatively good spirits, sharing encouraging words in his post-game interactions with George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Spencer Buford, Brock Purdy and Dre Greenlaw, fulfilling the latter’s request to autograph the ball he caught for an interception.

