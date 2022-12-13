A couple have told how genomics research has changed their son’s life and enabled him to have treatment with a common drug that costs pennies.Sarah and Rob Everitt, both 42, spent years trying to get a diagnosis for their son, Owen, now nine, after noticing he was not hitting his milestones as a baby.He was eventually diagnosed with a very rare condition – resistance to thyroid hormone due to defective thyroid receptor Alpha – when he was four after taking part in the 100,000 Genomes Project.This programme of work has enabled quicker diagnoses and is changing the face of healthcare...

4 DAYS AGO