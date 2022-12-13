Read full article on original website
Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
Not So Obvious Symptoms of Skin Cancer You Should Know
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Doctors at Ridgeview Dermatology want you to check your skin! One in four people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. All the symptoms of skin cancer aren't that obvious though. Emily talked with doctors there to find out what you need to keep an eye out for.
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
Deputies investigating Martinsville Walmart threat, reminds community of safety tips
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a Walmart in Martinsville is back open and operating as usual following a threat on Sunday afternoon. A threat was communicated to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to Henry County Sheriff's Office. They said...
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
Danville nonprofit hosting 'Big Christmas Giveaway' to hand out toys, clothes and more
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A Danville nonprofit is giving back in a big way this holiday. God's Final Call and Warning is holding a "Big Christmas Giveaway" on Sunday. SEE ALSO: Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'. They are expected to give out toys,...
Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Santa Claus is getting some help to deliver toys thanks to two organizations on the Southside. On Friday, the Danville Police Department held its third annual Blue Helpers Toy Drive at Sam's Club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the final day, UPS joined...
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
Danville's 'Children & Youth Master Plan' aimed at helping kids in and out of class
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A first-of-its-kind plan is launching in Danville to help children succeed in and out of the classroom. A cross-sector of the city's agencies and organizations gathered Friday for a public presentation of Danville’s Children & Youth Master Plan, which has been more than a year in the making.
No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through December 15. Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin...
