emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Sussex County
Virginia State Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash that occurred on Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County. The crash occurred at approximately 8:13 AM when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on. The medical transport was transporting one patient and one 6 year old child.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 288 causes significant delays in Chesterfield County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash was caused when a driver of a pickup truck traveling south on Route 288 had a medical emergency near the Lucks Lane exit. The truck reportedly ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit two other northbound vehicles head-on.
Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck
The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicle in Franklin
According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff's Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.
Police chief hit by pickup truck, killed in crash in town of Brodnax
The police chief with the town of Brodnax -- on the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick County -- has reportedly died after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 58.
Multiple people killed, hurt in I-64 party bus crash
A crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 has left at least three people dead and multiple others injured Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.
WAVY News 10
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
Two men injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigate
Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred around 5:14 a,m., near the 3400 block of Hartford.
40K pounds of meatballs spilled in I-95 crash
A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.
WRIC TV
2 tractor-trailer crash in Greensville sends 1 to hospital
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County. The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition. State police said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two injured following shooting on Hartford Street in Portsmouth
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
Suspect in fatal roommate Chesterfield stabbing had been arrested before
Detectives in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate after they say a man stabbed his roommate to death inside her home.
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
Police search for suspects in shooting in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.
Newport News police clear possible hazardous material situation on 12th Street
Police say nearby residents have been evacuated and that the person believed the be responsible is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by the Old Dominion Police Department.
Man injured in single vehicle crash in Portsmouth
Police say the single-vehicle crash took place near the 600 block of Elmhurst Lane Wednesday afternoon.
NBC12
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Greenstreet of Chesterfield was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining drugs and providing them to another person to hide in the front lobby of the jail for inmates to pick up later.
Police find 45-year-old woman dead, suspect charged with stabbing in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing homicide that occurred in North Richmond.
Norfolk Police Department investigating shooting on Goff Street
Norfolk Police Department investigating shooting on Goff Street, asks public to contact them with any information about the shooting
