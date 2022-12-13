ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

Virginia State Police investigating crash in Sussex County

Virginia State Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash that occurred on Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County. The crash occurred at approximately 8:13 AM when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on. The medical transport was transporting one patient and one 6 year old child.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
YORK COUNTY, VA
2 tractor-trailer crash in Greensville sends 1 to hospital

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County. The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition. State police said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Greenstreet of Chesterfield was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining drugs and providing them to another person to hide in the front lobby of the jail for inmates to pick up later.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

