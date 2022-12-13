ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality

By Alex Gangitano
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4hBp_0jhPqCU200

President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to safeguard marriage equality after Congress, for the first time in history, approved federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House on Thursday in a 258-169-1 vote, with 39 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure. The Senate cleared the measure last week in a 61-38 vote; 12 GOP senators joined on to the bill once it included an amendment outlining some protections for religious beliefs.

Biden has championed the legislation, with the White House describing the Respect for Marriage Act as “personal” to him. He signed the legislation at a celebratory event at the White House with more than 2,000 attendees.

“The road for the moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Biden said. “Many of you standing on the South Lawn here. So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line to fight for the law I’m about to sign.”

Before the bill signing, there were musical performances from artists Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper, and Biden’s now infamous remarks from a “Meet the Press” appearance in 2012 played from a loudspeaker.

He later quoted himself from those remarks: “As I’ve said before, and some of you might remember on a certain TV show 10 years ago — I got in trouble — marriage, I mean this from the bottom of my heart, marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

“Deciding whether to marry, who to marry is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” he added.

Same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide since the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

But the debate over gay marriage was resurrected this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion for that ruling, he called on the court to also reconsider the precedent of Obergefell v. Hodges.

The new law enshrines federal protections for same-sex couples, requiring that the federal government and all states recognize any marriage that occurred in a state where the union was legal. It also cements protections for interracial couples.

And it repeals of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which recognized marriage as “only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife.”

But Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed on Tuesday for Congress to next pass the Equality Act, which aims to ensure federal protections against anti-LGBT discrimination.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong. Wrong,” Biden said.

“And that’s why the people you heard speak today continue to fight to pass the Equality Act. When hospitals, libraries and community centers are threatened and intimidated because they support LGBTQ children and families, we have to speak out. We must stop the hate and violence,” he said.

He also mentioned the shooting last month in Colorado Springs, Colo., when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub.

Additionally, the president noted that Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act on the same day that Biden secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Biden announced her release alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner.

“Brittney’s wife said, ‘Today, my family is whole.’ My fellow Americans, that all-consuming, life-altering love and commitment — that’s marriage,” Biden said.

The Respect for Marriage Act also includes an amendment outlining protections for religious liberties, which was a late addition central to securing enough Republican support for passage in the Senate.

Biden was at odds on the issue with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which opposed the measure, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. The fight between Biden and the bishops was reminiscent of some bishops’ attempts last year to try to deny him communion over his stance on abortion rights.

Other religious institutions, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, supported the religious freedom protections in the bill.

Updated 5:02 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
WDTN

After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action

Things are going from bad to worse for former President Trump. And last week didn’t do him any favors. A major poll showed Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a wide margin in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with perhaps his most formidable potential primary opponent. And a self-described “major announcement” from Trump drew […]
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

SUV, Amish buggy crash leaves 1 juvenile dead in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested after he ‘lost his foot race’ with deputies

CLAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in jail after a Saturday morning pursuit. Around 8 a.m., a Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol in Clay Township saw a vehicle with a registration violation. The driver was allegedly Logan C. Wamsley, 31, of Bidwell Ohio. Sheriff Champlin says […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
WDTN

Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting on Monday and made unprecedented criminal referrals against former President Trump. The panel heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over millions of pages of documents and held nine public hearings as part of its year-plus investigation into what […]
WDTN

Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure after the first cardiac activity is detected. That can be as […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is heading into a crucial week as it prepares to hold its final presentation, release a highly anticipated report outlining findings from the panel’s year-plus probe and vote on criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. The votes on criminal referrals […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

One person dead following crash in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian. Crews responded quickly and […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support

Republican lawmakers say GOP voters are shifting away from former President Trump because of widespread doubt he can win a general election in 2024. They say the disappointing results of the 2022 midterm elections, in which several high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates lost key races, reenforced the view that Trump doesn’t appeal to independent and moderate GOP […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

1 dead, another injured after crash in Harmony Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Harmony Township early overnight on Sunday. The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco, of Springfield, was driving westbound on I-70 in a Ford F-150 around 1:37 a.m. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy