‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Hot But Awkward Encounter With Younger Man: ‘He Called His Mom’
Well, this is a story no one expects to tell. Jennifer Coolidge, 61, has revealed a sexual encounter with a much-younger man that ended in the duo calling his mom. “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he… I won’t get into the details,” she recalled to Ariana Grande, who interviewed her for Entertainment Weekly for an article published on Dec. 12.
Mary J. Blige Joins The Talk Show Industry With ‘The Wine Down’
Mary J. Blige can now add talk show host to her impressive resume.
‘Cheers’ Norm Actor George Wendt Hated Episodes Centered on Norm
George Wendt once confessed he hated it when 'Cheers' gave him a whole episode all about Norm. Here's why he preferred to just be part of the ensemble.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Would Have Looked a Lot Different Had It Gotten a 6th Season
Had 'The Brady Bunch' seen a sixth season, it would have looked very different after killing off a main character.
Billy Crystal Received a Phone Call From Johnny Carson in 1998 That ‘Almost Still Moves Him to Tears’
Billy Crystal opened up about his relationship with Johnny Carson, revealing the late-night legend once called him and "went on and on" with compliments, and the memory "almost" still makes him cry.
Jim Reeves Lent His Baritone Voice for a Breathtaking Cover of “Precious Memories”
In 1959, Jim Reeves recorded his first collection of sacred songs called God Be With You, where he covered gospel standards such as “Beautiful Life,” “The Flowers, the Sunset, the Trees,” “In the Garden,” “Whispering Hope,” and of course, the gospel favorite “Precious Memories.”
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Roy Rogers Daughter ‘Cheryl Rogers Barnett’ Take On Her Parents’ Legacy
“Roy Rogers,” the most famous cowboy, has been a legend for decades. Though he is not here anymore, he still left a legacy for us to remember. Roy Rogers daughter Cheryl Rogers Barnett was born on June 6, 1940. Cherry has already reached the age of 82 as of 2022. She is actually an adopted daughter of Roy Rogers.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
American Pickers adds celebrity guest & moves show to Wednesdays for new season after ratings crisis
AMERICAN Pickers has added a celebrity guest for the new season as the show moves to Wednesdays. Ahead of the season premiere in the New Year, the social media accounts of American Pickers dropped a teaser online. The caption stated: "Who will walk away with the most unique find?" The...
Collider
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Men's Health
The 22 Best Movies Based on True Stories
It’s a subhead that means something and at the same time absolutely nothing. The text appears on screen during trailers and sometimes before the first images of the movie: “based on a true story.” Are there legal criteria for the label? Do producers have guidelines, rules to follow in order to slap the claim onto advertising? Nope. Not that we could find.
Collider
10 Most Iconic Western Movie Protagonists, from 'True Grit' to the 'Dollars Trilogy'
Varied, vast, and versatile, the Western genre has gifted audiences around the world with some of the greatest films ever made, from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to The Searchers. The Western has some of the strongest iconography and tropes of any genre, including some instantly recognizable types...
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Court is Back in Session in First Look at NBC's Night Court Revival
Watch: Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series. The beloved sitcom Night Court will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title for the upcoming series—which premieres Jan. 17— in E! News' exclusive first look.
