HollywoodLife

Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Hot But Awkward Encounter With Younger Man: ‘He Called His Mom’

Well, this is a story no one expects to tell. Jennifer Coolidge, 61, has revealed a sexual encounter with a much-younger man that ended in the duo calling his mom. “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he… I won’t get into the details,” she recalled to Ariana Grande, who interviewed her for Entertainment Weekly for an article published on Dec. 12.
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Jewish Rock Stars

Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Collider

'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice

The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Men's Health

The 22 Best Movies Based on True Stories

It’s a subhead that means something and at the same time absolutely nothing. The text appears on screen during trailers and sometimes before the first images of the movie: “based on a true story.” Are there legal criteria for the label? Do producers have guidelines, rules to follow in order to slap the claim onto advertising? Nope. Not that we could find.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78

Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
E! News

Court is Back in Session in First Look at NBC's Night Court Revival

Watch: Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series. The beloved sitcom Night Court will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title for the upcoming series—which premieres Jan. 17— in E! News' exclusive first look.

