ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Cause of death revealed for Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eytEo_0jhPps4z00

( KTLA ) – Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband, Ike.

Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told Entertainment Tonight . The coroner tells TMZ that the cancer was Stage 4.

The 62-year-old reportedly only struggled with cancer for three weeks before his death.

He also appeared to be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats and cholesterol in the artery walls.

The coroner reportedly claimed the manner of his death was “natural.”

Turner’s wife first reported the passing on Instagram .

“My god Ronnie Turner,” she wrote in a message saying goodbye to “my husband,” “my best friend” and “my baby.” She added that he was a “true angel” with a “huge soul.”

On Dec. 9, TMZ reported that 911 operators were called after Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived at his Encino home and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

Tina later paid tribute to her son in a social media post.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote on Instagram . “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Turner was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

SUV, Amish buggy crash leaves 1 juvenile dead in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested after he ‘lost his foot race’ with deputies

CLAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in jail after a Saturday morning pursuit. Around 8 a.m., a Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol in Clay Township saw a vehicle with a registration violation. The driver was allegedly Logan C. Wamsley, 31, of Bidwell Ohio. Sheriff Champlin says […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

One person dead following crash in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian. Crews responded quickly and […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured after crash in Harmony Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Harmony Township early overnight on Sunday. The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco, of Springfield, was driving westbound on I-70 in a Ford F-150 around 1:37 a.m. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

George Wagner IV sentenced to life without parole for murder of 8

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of eight people from another Ohio family received multiple life sentences on Monday, December 19. George Wagner IV was sentenced to eight life sentences, one for each charge of aggravated murder, the judge said. He also received additional years in prison for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy