Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list. The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles...
Texas A&M football: 4 players Aggies must target in transfer portal
Jimbo Fisher, head coach of Texas A&M football, will certainly use the college football transfer portal to strengthen and elevate his squad. That is not unexpected given that if they use the portal wisely, the Aggies are sure to sign up a substantial number of new and impactful players. That would enable the program to do much better than it did in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas A&M football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
Jamie Morrison set to take over A&M volleyball program
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Morrison, a past member of three Olympic medal-winning coaching staffs, will become the next head volleyball coach at Texas A&M. He will replace Laura ‘Byrd’ Kuhn who was relieved of her duties in November after 5 seasons on the sidelines. Morrison worked...
Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Aggies' top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has committed to the LSU Tigers
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DI state championship matchup between the Aledo Bearcats and the College Station Cougars
Franklin looking for 32nd straight and state title that comes with it Thursday
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) will take on Brock (11-4) Thursday at 7 P.M. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the winner staking claim to the 2022 Class 3A Division I State Championship. The Lions come in as defending champions after winning the 3A Division II title...
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten. It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires
Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position. Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
