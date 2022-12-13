ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list. The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Texas A&M football: 4 players Aggies must target in transfer portal

Jimbo Fisher, head coach of Texas A&M football, will certainly use the college football transfer portal to strengthen and elevate his squad. That is not unexpected given that if they use the portal wisely, the Aggies are sure to sign up a substantial number of new and impactful players. That would enable the program to do much better than it did in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas A&M football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jamie Morrison set to take over A&M volleyball program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Morrison, a past member of three Olympic medal-winning coaching staffs, will become the next head volleyball coach at Texas A&M. He will replace Laura ‘Byrd’ Kuhn who was relieved of her duties in November after 5 seasons on the sidelines. Morrison worked...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD schools close for winter break

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten. It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

City of College Station announces holiday schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires

Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position. Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
MADISONVILLE, TX

