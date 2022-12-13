For players that intend to sign with a program during the early signing period, recruitment is coming to a close, and Auburn football plans to finish out the month strong. Head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have stayed busy on the recruiting trail since his hiring, and has already managed to secure several commitments. However, the Tigers are still lacking in commitments, with only 13 commits ahead of the early signing period, and a #42 overall rank and a last place rank in the SEC.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO