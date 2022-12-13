Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn football: Breaking down Philip Montgomery’s Offense
New Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has hired his first offensive coordinator in his Tigers tenure — that being Philip Montgomery, who has spent the previous eight seasons as the head coach at the University of Tulsa. Ever since the Freeze hire, many Tiger fans’ focus has been...
Auburn Hiring Ron Roberts is a Nod to Dave Aranda's Renowned Status
When an SEC team like Auburn hires your deposed defensive coordinator, that's probably a good sign for your team.
Auburn football: Former booster says he wished AU hired Mike Leach
One of the financial architects of the aesthetics of Auburn University’s campus, former AU booster Bobby Lowder, says he wished Auburn football would have hired recently deceased Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach when the Tigers had the chance to. Leach died at the age of 61 on December...
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
Auburn football OL target takes last minute Colorado visit
For players that intend to sign with a program during the early signing period, recruitment is coming to a close, and Auburn football plans to finish out the month strong. Head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have stayed busy on the recruiting trail since his hiring, and has already managed to secure several commitments. However, the Tigers are still lacking in commitments, with only 13 commits ahead of the early signing period, and a #42 overall rank and a last place rank in the SEC.
Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
WTVM
Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
livability.com
W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow
W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
Columbus Councilor Mimi Woodson ends 28-run on city council in emotional farewell
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Council said farewell to longtime Councilor Mimi Woodson on Tuesday. She did not seek re-election and will leave the council on Dec. 31. This was her final meeting. Woodson has represented District 7. It is an area that runs the river from Fort Benning to just south of Bibb City. […]
BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
Judge denies taking accused Kamarie Holland killer off suicide watch
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for ten of the twelve months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
