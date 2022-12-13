ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football: Breaking down Philip Montgomery’s Offense

New Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has hired his first offensive coordinator in his Tigers tenure — that being Philip Montgomery, who has spent the previous eight seasons as the head coach at the University of Tulsa. Ever since the Freeze hire, many Tiger fans’ focus has been...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football OL target takes last minute Colorado visit

For players that intend to sign with a program during the early signing period, recruitment is coming to a close, and Auburn football plans to finish out the month strong. Head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have stayed busy on the recruiting trail since his hiring, and has already managed to secure several commitments. However, the Tigers are still lacking in commitments, with only 13 commits ahead of the early signing period, and a #42 overall rank and a last place rank in the SEC.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
AUBURN, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
COLUMBUS, GA
livability.com

W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow

W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy