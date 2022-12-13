Read full article on original website
10 Years Later: Sandy Hook Parent Reflects On How She Turned Her Grief Into Action
Ten years ago 20 first graders and six educators were gunned down inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. One of the victims was Dylan Hockley. “He was just a very special boy, and he is forever 6,” said Nicole Hockley.” “So we'll never know what he could have been. But. When I think of him, I just it makes me incredibly happy.”
Mass. Teens Will Soon Be Required to Learn the ‘Blunt Truth' About Marijuana & Driving
Starting in the new year, teens who want to get their driver’s license in Massachusetts will have to take a course about the dangers of driving high. The Bay State will be the first recreational-use cannabis state in the nation to adopt, “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” a AAA curriculum that educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving.
Friday's Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals So Far, Latest Damage Reports
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Friday morning. Some areas in Massachusetts have seen as much as 9 inches fall already. Others have seen damage resulting from the winter storms, such as trees and utility lines coming down. Here...
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Healey Appointing Lynn Schools Superintendent as Education Secretary
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov-elect Kim Driscoll are slowly building up their Cabinet, adding Patrick Tutwiler as education secretary on Friday. Tutwiler has over 20 years of experience in public education as a high school history teacher, high school principal and superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools, according to Healey's transition team. He currently works as senior program officer for education at the Boston-based Barr Foundation. According to LinkedIn, he was headmaster at Brighton High School for two years ending in 2015 and before that was principal of Wayland High School for six years ending in 2013.
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
Mass. Reports 8,391 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,391 new COVID-19 cases and 81 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,950,694 cases and 21,053 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday
The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday. Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
‘He Didn't Want the Salad': Black Bear Caught Stealing Florida Man's Chick-fil-A Off Doorstep
A Florida man went without his dinner Wednesday night after a sneaky bear stole it off his doorstep. Doorbell camera footage shows the black bear strolling up the man's Seminole County home, and swiping a bag of 30-piece chicken nuggets and fries he had ordered from Chick-fil-A. However, another part...
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Blasts New England, 18 Inches of Snow for Some
You can find an updated list of school closings and delays here. New England’s first winter storm of the season has arrived. The forecast remains largely unchanged. The system starts out warm across southern New England as heavy rain pours in throughout Friday. Between Cape Ann and Cape Cod, wind advisories have been issued for strong gusts beyond 45 mph throughout the day. And some schools have already decided to close for the day.
FIRST ALERT: Snow, Rain to Create Messy Evening Commute, Persist Overnight
As Friday’s storm center intensifies and moves up the Eastern Seaboard en route to a passage over southeastern Massachusetts overnight Friday night, a conveyer belt of moisture continues to feed off the Atlantic. Encountering air that was marginally cold for snow, an easterly wind gusting to over 50 mph...
Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across the Region as Winter Storm Dumps Snow, Rain
The winter storm that's blasting through New England continues to impact the roads. What conditions you'll see depend on where you're traveling, with some areas seeing significant snow and others managing heavy rain. Northern and western parts of New England have been seeing snow, and some areas might be left...
Will NH Gov. Chris Sununu Run For President?
Word that Chris Sununu will be the subject of an hour-long CNN special Friday night has stirred up the buzz on whether or not the New Hampshire governor is plotting a bid for President. CNN is just the latest in a number of high-profile interviews Sununu has done recently. MacKenzie...
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program Launches in New Hampshire
New Hampshire's Department of Health has announced the implementation of a wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in New Hampshire communities. Viral fragments in samples are collected from wastewater treatment facilities can help determine if the levels of COVID-19 are going up, down, or staying the same. “Wastewater surveillance...
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to Be Next President of NCAA
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in March, the national college sports organization announced Thursday. In announcing his hiring, the NCAA cited Baker's bipartisan leadership style, track record as the leader of Massachusetts as well as public and private organizations...
Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Late Week Storm Moves In
A winter storm with substantial snow and rain are on the way to New England before the weekend is out. This is a very dynamic setup for this storm. It has already brought blizzard conditions across the across the northern high plains, and severe weather across the south; unfortunately claiming the lives of two people in Louisiana.
