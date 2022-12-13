Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov-elect Kim Driscoll are slowly building up their Cabinet, adding Patrick Tutwiler as education secretary on Friday. Tutwiler has over 20 years of experience in public education as a high school history teacher, high school principal and superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools, according to Healey's transition team. He currently works as senior program officer for education at the Boston-based Barr Foundation. According to LinkedIn, he was headmaster at Brighton High School for two years ending in 2015 and before that was principal of Wayland High School for six years ending in 2013.

