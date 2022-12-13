Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its final report has become so much more — a "roadmap to justice," as Americans come to terms with Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has referred Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers to undergo an ethics investigation for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
The House’s Jan. 6 investigation has involved nearly 12 hearings and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.
What is Title 42 and what does its end mean for US border immigration?
Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away. Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42? Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country. President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...
