Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
everythinglubbock.com

InspireLBK launches Mara’s Manna recovery home for women

LUBBOCK, Texas- Mara’s Manna Women Sober Living is a program for women to get the resources and support they need as they recover from various types of addiction, sexual abuse and eating disorders. InspireLBK Board Member Aubrey Boone said this home is tailored specifically for women to have a...
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?

Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
everythinglubbock.com

LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
everythinglubbock.com

LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
