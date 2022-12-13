Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Christmas party: Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
LUBBOCK, Texas— I attended the Christmas party for patients and their families from the Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology clinic. I spent some time with four kids and was honored to hear their stories.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
everythinglubbock.com
InspireLBK launches Mara’s Manna recovery home for women
LUBBOCK, Texas- Mara’s Manna Women Sober Living is a program for women to get the resources and support they need as they recover from various types of addiction, sexual abuse and eating disorders. InspireLBK Board Member Aubrey Boone said this home is tailored specifically for women to have a...
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?
Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
Man found with serious injuries in backyard of Lubbock home, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said investigators were on scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue after a man was found with serious injuries in the backyard of his home. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. on Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s injuries. The […]
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. UPDATE: LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Comments / 0