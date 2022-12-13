As he shows in his recent uplifting memoir, “Facing the Challenge, Beating the Odds: The Jimmy Mulzet Story” (Archway Publishing, 2021), Jimmy Mulzet has done it all. From participating in the Special Olympics to running the New York City Marathon, from befriending Cardinal Timothy Dolan to meeting the Pope, the sixty-five-year-old Yorkville resident has overcome adversity to lead a remarkable life.

