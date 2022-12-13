Read full article on original website
What This Top University Recommends For Managing Stress
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday Tradition
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled 'Accidental' Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The Lighthouse's Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the Year
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City
NBC Connecticut
‘Life Continues': Community Members Lift Each Other Up Ten Years After Sandy Hook Tragedy
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the pain is still just as raw for the families of the victims. Yet even as that community relives its darkest day, people are lifting each other up and remaining deeply connected. On a day of remembrance, recollections of life take...
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: First responder’s wife came face-to-face with Sandy Hook shooter
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – It has been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Rob Sibley is a Deputy Chief in the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department and is also the deputy director for Emergency Management in the village of 9,000 people. Back in 2012, […]
Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook
NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
Sandy Hook mother builds animal sanctuary to memorialize daughter
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wednesday marks ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school. A decade later, their families are still finding ways to honor their lost loved ones. Jennifer Hubbard, whose daughter, Catherine, was among the children […]
Decade since Sandy Hook shooting; remembering victims, gun control advocacy in Connecticut
"I feel like the further and further we move away from it, the more I feel I'm scrambling to, just remember," Liv Doscher, who was a third grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School at the time of the shooting, said.
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
Families who had their lives shattered on Dec. 14, 2012, are still straining under the weight of their losses — and still pushing for the changes they had hoped would have already happened by now.
NHPR
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Are Connecticut schools committing educational malpractice?
Connecticut schools are not required to teach sex education. That's putting kids at risk, particularly after the isolation of the pandemic.
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer...
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
Eyewitness News
Data shows violent and property crimes are down overall in CT, but murders are up in two cities
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another report is out on crime, and it’s good news. Data collected by the state shows violent and property crimes are down significantly. The news is not as good for a couple of Connecticut’s largest cities. State police released a report in September which...
ctexaminer.com
Obstructionist Lawmaking in Connecticut.
On Monday I testified at a public hearing to confirm 9 members to the newly forming CT Department of Correction oversight advisory committee. Stop Solitary, CT saw the need to call for independent oversight over the department following countless lawsuits, unnecessary early death, scandals among correctional staff, allegations of abusive and inhumane treatment and an internal grievance process that 99.5% of the time ruled against the complainants. Connecticut is one of the very few correctional agencies across the nation with no independent oversight. We knew from all the internal and external scandals we have been reading about for years that this department could not police itself and so it was fundamental to create a space independent of Department of Correction where justice might be served.
macaronikid.com
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut
When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
