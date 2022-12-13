Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
'It deserves to be played': Musician plays pipe organ at two Hanford churches
Central Coast-based musician Cavan O’Neill is single-handedly filling Hanford’s Sunday morning air with the music of the community’s historic pipe organs. O’Neill, born in Belfast, Ireland, moved to the States as a child and now lives in Pismo Beach. Every weekend, he makes the four-hour round trip to Hanford to play pipe organs at two different local churches.
The Playhouse: What's coming to local stages?
At 6:30 p.m., Jan. 3-4, the Kings Players will host auditions for the upcoming comedy, “New Kid on the Block.” Director Amanda Braden is looking for three men and four women to fill the cast. Auditions will be held at the Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St, Hanford. Call 584-7241 for more information.
Kings Symphony Orchestra presents 'Christmas at the Fox'
The Kings Symphony Orchestra presents “Christmas at the Fox” 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Enjoy a delightful afternoon of Christmas classics at the historic Hanford Fox Theater. The concert will feature the return of the University Prep Handbell Choir.
Santa Rosa Rancheria residents enjoy movie-themed Christmas parade
Residents of the Santa Rosa Rancheria were treated to a short but very lively Christmas parade on Thursday evening. Floats designed in the fashion of movie themes drove by youngsters and their families after being judged at the entrance on Alkali Drive. Movie themes included Toy Story, Star Wars and Mario Brothers.
