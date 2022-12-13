At 6:30 p.m., Jan. 3-4, the Kings Players will host auditions for the upcoming comedy, “New Kid on the Block.” Director Amanda Braden is looking for three men and four women to fill the cast. Auditions will be held at the Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St, Hanford. Call 584-7241 for more information.

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO