ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dateland, AZ

Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pdcq_0jhPoXzR00

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As an investigation into a body found on Interstate 8 outside of Dateland Monday continues, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the victim was killed by their own father.

YCSO responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder early Monday morning.

Over 10 hours later with assistance from a helicopter, they arrested a suspect, 36-year-old Jose Gallardo from Mesa, Arizona.

The victim is a 19 year old who was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.

A car crash down the road

During the investigation, a vehicle collision occurred on I-8 and Mile Marker 54, down the road from where the homicide occurred.

Once the team arrived to the crash site, they discovered that one of the vehicles was involved in the homicide.

KYMA will keep you updated with more information , but you can read the attached press release below.

PR-2022-81-Homicide Download

The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 7

Related
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KOLD-TV

75-year-old man missing from Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area. Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman killed following 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed over the weekend in a collision involving four vehicles in north Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. They found 23-year-old Sarah...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
MESA, AZ
YAHOO!

2 sentenced in Maricopa County homicide cases

April 14, 2020: Mother charged in overdose death of 2-year old daughter. Chandler mother Shae’d Bowen will serve 10-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter in the overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter and the intoxication of her older 7-year-old daughter. Bowen, 32, pled guilty to one count of manslaughter...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding

PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.
MESA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy