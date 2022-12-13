Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As an investigation into a body found on Interstate 8 outside of Dateland Monday continues, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the victim was killed by their own father.

YCSO responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder early Monday morning.

Over 10 hours later with assistance from a helicopter, they arrested a suspect, 36-year-old Jose Gallardo from Mesa, Arizona.

The victim is a 19 year old who was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.

A car crash down the road

During the investigation, a vehicle collision occurred on I-8 and Mile Marker 54, down the road from where the homicide occurred.

Once the team arrived to the crash site, they discovered that one of the vehicles was involved in the homicide.

