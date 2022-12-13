ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Paul Mitchell
3d ago

I don't know the person but it ook a piece of me upon reading this sad news. My heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and his associates.

Russell Stoltz
3d ago

what a heartbreaking story my heart and prayers go out to his family and all the children that he had stepped up and help or was going to help fly high hero fly high

Tina Marie Robinson
3d ago

I read this story yesterday and wondered why had not been on our WINK NEWS? GOD BLESS THIS ANGEL FOR HIS COMPASSION AND EXAMPLE OF LOVE. 🙏 FOR HIS FAMILY. MY HEART GOES OUT TO YOU...

Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
VENICE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
International Business Times

Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times

A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
NORTH PORT, FL
WFLA

Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Naples cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples announced they have canceled this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. In a statement given to NBC2, a city official revealed that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused too many hazards for residents. “We still have about 30 beach ends...
NAPLES, FL
