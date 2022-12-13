Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of disaster declarations for Alaska’s crab and salmon fisheries on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed off on six declarations affecting Alaska fisheries, including the current harvest season of Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab.
kinyradio.com
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kcaw.org
Southeast Alaska tribal groups seek logging stopped at historic site
Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. The local tribe, an archaeologist and others say a site that’s being logged is home to centuries-old ruins that could provide clues into the history of Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous people. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has more:
Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon
Alaska’s state government raises hundreds of millions of dollars each year through the sale of oil that when burned contributes to climate change. Now the state is looking to also make money by preventing some of these gasses from entering the atmosphere. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce a bill this upcoming legislative session aimed […] The post Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
mixfmalaska.com
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
alaskapublic.org
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s Arctic waterways are turning orange, threatening drinking water
Dozens of once crystal-clear streams and rivers in Arctic Alaska are now running bright orange and cloudy, and, in some cases, they may be becoming more acidic. This otherwise undeveloped landscape now looks as if an industrial mine has been in operation for decades, and scientists want to know why.
kinyradio.com
November jobs in Alaska up 1.7 percent from November 2021
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - November’s job count was up 1.7 percent from last November, an increase of 5,200 jobs. Nearly all industries recorded growth, but most remained below pre-pandemic levels. Overall, Alaska had 7,600 fewer jobs than in November 2019. Alaska’s economy is the most seasonal among states, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
nationalfisherman.com
Alaska board sets new Bristol Bay net rules
The Alaska Board of Fisheries snuffed out proposals that would have limited the length of towlines between Bristol Bay drift vessels and their nets to 100 feet, opting instead to set the maximum towline length to 600 feet at its December meeting. But the board extended the distance that set gill nets can fish offshore in Bristol Bay.
alaskasnewssource.com
This budget will build Alaska’s future, but questions about the crisis-ridden ed. - clipped version
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bitter cold and sunshine settles into Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gone are the winter storms across much of Alaska, with the bitter cold sweeping sunnier and drier air into the state. While some lingering areas of wintry mix will continue for the Panhandle, any active weather for the foreseeable future will remain over the Aleutians and the Bering Sea. This comes as a ridge of high pressure settles into the state and will be the big weather driver leading up to Christmas.
kinyradio.com
EPA selects Alaska Forum and Zender Environmental Health and Research Group for job training grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Alaska Forum, Inc. and Zender Environmental Health and Research Group in Alaska, to receive a total of $1 million in grants for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grants are...
kinyradio.com
AASB responds to Governor Dunleavy’s 2024 proposed budget
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Association of Alaska School Boards has issued a response to the governor's proposed FY24 budget. During the Governor's press conference introducing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Dunleavy acknowledged the inflationary pressures school districts are facing and that education funding has not kept pace. While...
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
