The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on No. 15 Gonzaga Saturday in the CM Newton Classic. It will take place in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The teams played last season when Alabama traveled to Seattle and defeated the then-top ranked Bulldogs, 91-82. One of the differences this year, the Tide is a two-point favorite heading into the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO