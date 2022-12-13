ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa area students shop with a cop

Several Tuscaloosa County elementary school students got a jumpstart on their holiday shopping Thursday. They participated in the annual Shop With A Cop program. Students are given $200 to buy items that are pre-approved by their parents. Then Northport police officers take the children shopping. The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and officers.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Birmingham-Souther seeks bailout, warning it may close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A private Alabama college is seeking a $37.5 million government bailout. Birmingham-Southern College says it needs help after years of deficits and declining enrollment. Legislators say the 1,000-student institution in Birmingham may close within months without the money. The college says the request is part...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Former bank teller arrested for allegedly stealing money from the bank

Rickey Winn Jr. of Tuscaloosa was recently arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft. Mangers from the Regions Bank in Northport contacted police in November after an internal investigation revealed Winn made several illegal transactions between April and May totaling more than $60,000. Assistant Chief of Northport Police Keith...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

No. 4 Alabama looks to stay hot against No. 15 Gonzaga

The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on No. 15 Gonzaga Saturday in the CM Newton Classic. It will take place in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The teams played last season when Alabama traveled to Seattle and defeated the then-top ranked Bulldogs, 91-82. One of the differences this year, the Tide is a two-point favorite heading into the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
SPOKANE, WA
wvua23.com

Alabama falls short to Timme, Gonzaga in C.M. Newton Classic

Drew Timme and Gonzaga were too much for no. 4 Alabama in a 100-90 win on Saturday in Birmingham. Timme matched his season-high with 29 points in the second annual C.M. Newton Classic. Alabama was able to keep pace with its own scoring threat. Freshman Brandon Miller scored a game-high...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy