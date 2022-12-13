ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Thunderbirds back at QC Airshow in ’23

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

The Air Force Thunderbirds are coming back to the Quad Cities in 2023!

The  Thunderbirds will bring their heart stopping  aerial acrobatics flying six F-16C Fighting Falcons to airshows across the United States, and they’ll be stopping at the Quad City Airshow at the Davenport Municipal Airport, 9230 N. Harrison Street in Davenport June 24-25, 2023.

For more information on the Thunderbirds or to buy tickets, click here .

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

