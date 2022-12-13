Thunderbirds back at QC Airshow in ’23

The Air Force Thunderbirds are coming back to the Quad Cities in 2023!

The Thunderbirds will bring their heart stopping aerial acrobatics flying six F-16C Fighting Falcons to airshows across the United States, and they’ll be stopping at the Quad City Airshow at the Davenport Municipal Airport, 9230 N. Harrison Street in Davenport June 24-25, 2023.

