Indie-rockers Death Cab for Cutie are set to play Orlando in 2023

Through bands like The Rondos, F-Pipes, The Smash, The Hybrids and more, the Orlando punk scene has gotten to know Dave Scott Schwartzman pretty well since he moved here in 1993. It’s a local résumé notable enough to perhaps make you forget that he had a prior famous life as a member of Adrenalin O.D. Still, even if you remember those breakout heroes of the 1980s New Jersey hardcore scene, you probably don’t know the full story. Well, Schwartzman’s brand-new book — If It’s Tuesday This Must Be Walla Walla: The Wacky History of Adrenalin O.D. — dishes it all with great first-person perspective. Rather than some dry historical retelling, the book is a very personal account of punk kids coming up in the thick of an important era in the American underground, complete with lots of photos. There are up-close local tales of icons like the Misfits.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO