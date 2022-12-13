ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
WACO, TX
KCEN

51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash

WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident

WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin announces retirement

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - City of Hewitt Chief of Police Jim Devlin announced he is retiring from law enforcement to accept a position as the assistant city manager with the central Texas municipality. “Well, I guess it’s official. After 28 years in Law Enforcement - the last 12 as Chief...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Milam Co. Deputy won’t face charges in deadly shooting

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County Grand Jury decided Thursday not to indict Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV for a shooting in October. Jury members ruled that Ferguson was justified in the shooting that ended with the death of 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers of Rockdale. Milam County Sheriff...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen convenience store shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a shooting. The department responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. It was reported that two men arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy