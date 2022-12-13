Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Montgomery County ESD No. 10 begins capital projects
Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 is building a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 began two facility projects this fall to remodel Fire Station 183 on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia and build a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst, Fire Chief Jeff Hevey said in an interview.
40 cats living in roach-infested hoarder house rescued by Houston Humane Society
The Houston Humane Society said a woman who was trying to provide a home for the animals grew overwhelmed. They said some of the animals displayed signs of malnourishment.
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber hosts “Today’s Latina Business Owner” Luncheon in The Woodlands
On December 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber held their monthly luncheon titled “Today’s Latina Business Owner” at the Sam Houston State University The Woodlands Center. Presented by the Richmond Realty Group, the event had guest speakers Mary Carmen Licon (Esbal Productions, LLC) and Norma Prieto (ACL Business & Tax Consulting, LLC).
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff’s museum
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office’s 185th anniversary.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 185 Anniversary with New Museum
On December 14, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a soft opening for the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum located at 2359 Holloman St in Conroe. The new museum coincided with the formation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 1837, 185 years ago. View…
Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location
Joy Ride! Bright lights bring big smiles at Dasher's Drive-thru experience
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Dec. 15-18
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Dec. 15-18. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Choral Society is putting on a 2022 holiday concert called “Rejoice in Song: a Holiday Celebration.” The concert will include holiday tunes and an opportunity for attendees to participate in a carol singalong. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe. https://mcchoral.org.
Montgomery County to consider a new, larger emergency operations center
Montgomery County officials are considering building a new emergency operations center to provide more room and consolidate warehouse space. Commissioners gave county staff approval to seek proposals for qualifications for the architectural services for a new facility, which would be be paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
Man arrested after throwing puppy over second-story balcony, Houston SPCA says
The husky puppy, named Victoria, is now recovering in a foster home after suffering an irreparable broken leg, the organization said on Thursday.
Quality of Life, Workforce Fuels Montgomery County’s Growth
Montgomery County’s rapid growth in population and business activity was the focus of the Partnership’s Future of the Houston Region event this week. Montgomery County’s reputation of green space, top-rated schools, and a talented and diverse workforce have attracted new residents and companies to the area. The county’s population has grown more than 37% to nearly 650,000 residents in the past decade and is the third fastest-growing county in the greater Houston region.
Spring ISD employee reportedly injured in accident caused by fumes at district facility
ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene of the accident, which was reportedly caused by fumes that caught on fire, the district said.
The Woodlands Winter Wonderland celebration held at Creekside Park Village Green
Winter Wonderland, a free, family-friendly celebration, was hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation and tenants of Creekside Park Village Green on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1 to 5 pm. View photos and videos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. Attendees had the opportunity...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Peach Creek Shooting
NEW CANEY, TX — On December 14, 2022, at about 2:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25500 block of Ipes Road in New Caney after receiving information on the whereabouts of Mason Lee Young, who was wanted in the December 5th shooting on Peach Creek Drive. Upon locating Young, he was placed into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
$28 million approved for construction of campus to help kids aging out foster care in Harris County
Once complete, the $28 million complex will be able to house 1,400 kids in 50 units.
Video: Christmas decorations stolen from porch of Oak Forest home
HOUSTON — Two life-sized Nutcracker decorations were snatched from the front porch of an Oak Forest home and the theft was caught on camera. The homeowners said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The thief is seen on video walking up to the porch, unplugging the decorations and carrying...
The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands
Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery
Deputies said one suspect escaped handcuffs and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. During the struggle, the other suspect was able to flee from the scene.
