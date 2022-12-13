ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County ESD No. 10 begins capital projects

Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 is building a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 began two facility projects this fall to remodel Fire Station 183 on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia and build a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst, Fire Chief Jeff Hevey said in an interview.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber hosts “Today’s Latina Business Owner” Luncheon in The Woodlands

On December 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber held their monthly luncheon titled “Today’s Latina Business Owner” at the Sam Houston State University The Woodlands Center. Presented by the Richmond Realty Group, the event had guest speakers Mary Carmen Licon (Esbal Productions, LLC) and Norma Prieto (ACL Business & Tax Consulting, LLC).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff’s museum

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office’s 185th anniversary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Dec. 15-18

Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Dec. 15-18. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Choral Society is putting on a 2022 holiday concert called “Rejoice in Song: a Holiday Celebration.” The concert will include holiday tunes and an opportunity for attendees to participate in a carol singalong. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe. https://mcchoral.org.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County to consider a new, larger emergency operations center

Montgomery County officials are considering building a new emergency operations center to provide more room and consolidate warehouse space. Commissioners gave county staff approval to seek proposals for qualifications for the architectural services for a new facility, which would be be paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Quality of Life, Workforce Fuels Montgomery County’s Growth

Montgomery County’s rapid growth in population and business activity was the focus of the Partnership’s Future of the Houston Region event this week. Montgomery County’s reputation of green space, top-rated schools, and a talented and diverse workforce have attracted new residents and companies to the area. The county’s population has grown more than 37% to nearly 650,000 residents in the past decade and is the third fastest-growing county in the greater Houston region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Peach Creek Shooting

NEW CANEY, TX — On December 14, 2022, at about 2:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25500 block of Ipes Road in New Caney after receiving information on the whereabouts of Mason Lee Young, who was wanted in the December 5th shooting on Peach Creek Drive. Upon locating Young, he was placed into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands

Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
HOUSTON, TX

