Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
targetedonc.com
Favorable Cancer-Free Survival Rates With Nivolumab in Proliferative Leukoplakia
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Glenn J. Hanna, MD, discussed the phase 2 study evaluating treatment with nivolumab in patients with high-risk oral proliferative leukoplakia. A phase 2 study (NCT03692325) evaluating nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with proliferative leukoplakia (PL) yielded positive safety and efficacy results, according to findings published...
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
medwirenews.com
Similar reduction in CV risk with different add-on RA treatments
MedwireNews: Among patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), adding tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors to methotrexate is associated with a similar reduction in vascular inflammation to that seen with add-on sulfasalazine plus hydroxychloroquine, suggest findings from a randomized controlled trial. The study, reported in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases,...
cgtlive.com
Genome-Edited HCT Clinical Trial Demonstrates Engraftment in First Patient With AML
The patient tolerated administration of Mylotarg after engraftment. Vor Bio’s tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel; VOR33), an investigational allogeneic genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product, has demonstrated successful transplant and engraftment in the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the phase 1/2a VBP101 clinical trial (NCT04849910). Trem-cel consists...
cancerhealth.com
The Changing Melanoma Landscape
Before 2011, the melanoma treatment arena was in a sustained drought during which patients were only offered a few treatments, and few with advanced stages of the cancer were still alive a year after starting treatment. In stark contrast, over the last decade, there has been a flood of new and highly effective treatments that have become available to patients, as well as a deluge of new promising therapies currently being tested in clinical trials. Taken together, this flood of activity has dramatically changed the melanoma landscape. Today, more than half of patients diagnosed with advanced melanoma and treated with these new therapies are alive five years after diagnosis. “Now we can really have durable disease control akin to a cure,” noted Hussein Tawbi of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
cgtlive.com
Neoantigen Reactive T Cell Therapy Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in NSCLC and Melanoma
Achilles Therapeutics presented updated data from CHIRON and THETIS at the 2022 ESMO immuno-oncology congress. ATL001, a clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) therapy, has shown some clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) enrolled in the phase 1/2 CHIRON study (NCT04032847) as well as in patients with melanoma in the phase 1/2 THETIS study (NCT03997474).
Healthline
What Is Glioblastoma and What Is the Survival Rate?
Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumor, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is life threatening and has a median survival time of only 15 months. However, it is also rare. Glioblastoma is one of a group of brain tumors called astrocytomas. These tumors start in astrocytes — star-shaped cells that...
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
