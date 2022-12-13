Before 2011, the melanoma treatment arena was in a sustained drought during which patients were only offered a few treatments, and few with advanced stages of the cancer were still alive a year after starting treatment. In stark contrast, over the last decade, there has been a flood of new and highly effective treatments that have become available to patients, as well as a deluge of new promising therapies currently being tested in clinical trials. Taken together, this flood of activity has dramatically changed the melanoma landscape. Today, more than half of patients diagnosed with advanced melanoma and treated with these new therapies are alive five years after diagnosis. “Now we can really have durable disease control akin to a cure,” noted Hussein Tawbi of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

