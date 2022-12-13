Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home. California is home to three species of quail: mountain, California and Gambel’s quail.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO