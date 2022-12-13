Read full article on original website
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: First responder’s wife came face-to-face with Sandy Hook shooter
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – It has been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Rob Sibley is a Deputy Chief in the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department and is also the deputy director for Emergency Management in the village of 9,000 people. Back in 2012, […]
Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook
NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
Decade since Sandy Hook shooting; remembering victims, gun control advocacy in Connecticut
"I feel like the further and further we move away from it, the more I feel I'm scrambling to, just remember," Liv Doscher, who was a third grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School at the time of the shooting, said.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Are Connecticut schools committing educational malpractice?
Connecticut schools are not required to teach sex education. That's putting kids at risk, particularly after the isolation of the pandemic.
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up.What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
Violent crime in Connecticut is down, people behind bars up 41%: report
(WTNH) – New statistics were released on Thursday providing a look at annual trends across Connecticut’s criminal justice system. “The good news is we’re doing better than most,” said Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. “The bad news is we still have a long way to go.” […]
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
macaronikid.com
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut
When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
Gov. Lamont announces new gun safety legislation ahead of 10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed new gun safety legislation ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.
Journal Inquirer
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Gov. Lamont again pushing for total assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont is marking the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting with a new push for stricter gun laws, including a total ban on AR-15 rifle ownership
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
