Newtown, CT

WGAU

Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook

NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut

When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up

Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
CONNECTICUT STATE

