ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Attention Disney World Travelers! Delays and Cancellations Possible Due to Fuel Shortage at Orlando International Airport

By Krysten Swensen
disneydining.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kennythepirate.com

Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions

The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando International Airport's holiday travel warning: Arrive early

The holidays often mean spending time with the people you love. The holidays can also mean a travel nightmare. But Orlando International Airport officials say they don't have to be. WESH 2's Anika Hope asked them what their best tips are and what to expect this holiday season. The airport's...
disneydining.com

Traveling to and From Disney and the Airport Without the Magical Express

If the convenience of the Magical Express Shuttle was a favorite start to your Disney World vacation, you are not alone. The ease of hopping on this complimentary shuttle at Orlando International Airport was unmatched. Sadly, the Magical Express service was retired in early 2022. If you have not vacationed...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park

Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
ORLANDO, FL
fox4now.com

Officials warn fuel supply disruptions at Orlando Airport may impact travel

Those traveling in and out of Orlando International Airport this week could face some problems as officials warn that the airport is running low on fuel. Airport officials said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter that the issue arose after weather along the Gulf Coast held up ships transporting the jet fuel for delivery to the airport.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again

The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
themeparktourist.com

8 Refurbishments And Closures Happening Now At Universal Orlando Resort (UPDATED December 2022)

It is important for guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort to know which rides and attractions are closed for refurbishment or for another reason to avoid disappointment. It can be difficult to keep up to date with the changing schedules so we are collating the current list of refurbishments planned for Universal Orlando Resort during December and beyond.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers

Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World

Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
ORLANDO, FL
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy