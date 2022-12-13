Attention Disney World Travelers! Delays and Cancellations Possible Due to Fuel Shortage at Orlando International Airport

Read full article on original website
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
kennythepirate.com
Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions
The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
WESH
Orlando International Airport's holiday travel warning: Arrive early
The holidays often mean spending time with the people you love. The holidays can also mean a travel nightmare. But Orlando International Airport officials say they don't have to be. WESH 2's Anika Hope asked them what their best tips are and what to expect this holiday season. The airport's...
disneydining.com
Traveling to and From Disney and the Airport Without the Magical Express
If the convenience of the Magical Express Shuttle was a favorite start to your Disney World vacation, you are not alone. The ease of hopping on this complimentary shuttle at Orlando International Airport was unmatched. Sadly, the Magical Express service was retired in early 2022. If you have not vacationed...
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
fox4now.com
Officials warn fuel supply disruptions at Orlando Airport may impact travel
Those traveling in and out of Orlando International Airport this week could face some problems as officials warn that the airport is running low on fuel. Airport officials said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter that the issue arose after weather along the Gulf Coast held up ships transporting the jet fuel for delivery to the airport.
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
floridapolitics.com
Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again
The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
liveandletsfly.com
Cot In The Act: Delta Passenger Sets Up Huge Mattress In Gate Area, Goes To Sleep
I applaud a passenger who came prepared to face an extended Delta Air Lines flight delay in Orlando…he brought the mattress along. Delta Passenger Sets Up Mattress In Gate Area At Orlando. A fellow passenger captured the picture above, at the gate for Delta 9897, a special section from...
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
themeparktourist.com
8 Refurbishments And Closures Happening Now At Universal Orlando Resort (UPDATED December 2022)
It is important for guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort to know which rides and attractions are closed for refurbishment or for another reason to avoid disappointment. It can be difficult to keep up to date with the changing schedules so we are collating the current list of refurbishments planned for Universal Orlando Resort during December and beyond.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
kennythepirate.com
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Orlando International Airport May Face Delays Due to Shortage of Jet Fuel
The official Twitter page for Orlando International Airport (MCO) shared an update this morning preparing passengers for temporary flight disruptions due to late delivery of jet fuel. The issue was caused by weather issues along the Gulf Coast. The issue with jet fuel should be temporary. Guests planning to travel...
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
Woman dies after going overboard on MSC cruise ship near Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said a woman has died Thursday after she went overboard on a cruise ship bound for Port Canaveral. The body of a 36-year-old woman was found after she went overboard from MSC’s Meraviglia cruise ship. The woman’s body was found...
disneytips.com
Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World
Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
