iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Menorah Lighting, Discount Shopping, and More
The holiday season is just around the corner, or upon us for some, celebrate it with one or more of the many events happening this weekend in Berkshire County, including discount shopping, menorah lightings, play readings, and more. Mingle and Jingle in Downtown Pittsfield. Downtown Pittsfield. Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will...
iBerkshires.com
Soldier On Receives Boost From Haddad Toyota
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Christmas came early for Soldier On when they were awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. On Friday, Haddad Toyota presented the organization with a $10,000 matching check that accompanied a Veterans Day fundraiser. For...
iBerkshires.com
The Art of Chanukah With Nancy Kotz
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:45 p.m., art historian Nancy Kotz will explore artworks related to the miracle of the oil and the re-dedication of the Holy Temple. "The Art of Chanukah" tells the story of the holiday through art objects from many centuries. This free...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Deems Eight Projects Eligible
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Monday approved eight fiscal 2023 eligibility applications but two did not make the cut. The total ask of around $709,000 includes historic preservation, open space and recreation, and community housing projects. The last reported CPA budget for FY23 was a little...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Names New Finance Coordinator
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has named Allison M. Crespo as its new finance coordinator. Crespo has held a series of roles with the city of Pittsfield, most recently as city accountant for seven years. She previously held positions as the city's information systems specialist, assistant treasurer and head clerk. In the private sector she worked for Berkshire Bank.
iBerkshires.com
First Nor'easter of the Season Expected to Drop Foot of Snow
There's a Nor'easter headed our way and cancellations and snow emergencies are piling up here at iBerkshires. The latest weather report is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow falling across the region from around 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. The storm may also bring rain, sleet and strong winds into the region.
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Company Announces Cast for 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'
Photo Caption: Casting has been announced for Shakespeare & Company's staged reading of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Directed by Ariel Bock, this performance will feature Logan Slater (Arthur de Bourgh), Caroline Fairweather (Mary Bennet), Cate Alston (Elizabeth Darcy), Marcus Kearns (Fitzwilliam Darcy), Madeleine Rose Maggio (Jane Bingley), Devante Owens (Charles Bingley), Sandra Seoane-Seri (Lydia Wickham), and Claire F. Martin (Anne De Bourgh).
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's Art Receives Superintendent's Academic Award
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A common lament on municipal committees the last couple of years has been members' frustration with virtual meeting formats. But "Zooming" had at least one advantage for Mount Greylock Superintendent Jake McCandless on last week. "I can assure you that the superintendent of your school district,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — The Drought Management Task Force announced that Berkshire County remains at level 0 or normal drought conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. "Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can't lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. "It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound."
iBerkshires.com
Construct Closes on Windflower Inn to Expand Workforce Housing
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — To help address the affordable housing shortage, Construct has recently acquired The Windflower Inn, a 20-bedroom, 17-bath multi-building property, just minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The historic 10.5 acres property, built in 1850, at 684 South Egremont Road, will help local businesses find housing for...
iBerkshires.com
3 Found Guilty in Asiyanna Jones Murder
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Three people have been convicted on charges related to the 2017 murder of Asiyanna Jones. After a week and a half trial in Berkshire Superior Court, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Gary Linen, Carey Pilot, and Elizabeth Perez for the Oct. 2, 2017, shooting on Dewey Avenue.
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Swims Past Taconic Hills
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Zoe Holmes and Keeghan Kline each won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls swim team to a 98-68 win over Taconic Hills at Berkshire South. Holmes won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.75 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Looking at Short-Term Rentals Bylaw
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board has accepted a "handoff" from the Planning Board to work on a bylaw regulating short-term rentals. But several members on Monday indicated that they doubt the work can be completed in time for approval by May's annual town meeting. The issue of short-term...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Wins Opener at McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Taconic hockey team took a two-goal lead early in the second period and held off McCann Tech to earn a 2-1 win in the Thunder’s season-opener on Wednesday night. Roshan Warriar and Alexander Jerebtsov each scored, and Antonio Salise made 24 saves to...
