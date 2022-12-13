Read full article on original website
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
November jobs in Alaska up 1.7 percent from November 2021
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - November’s job count was up 1.7 percent from last November, an increase of 5,200 jobs. Nearly all industries recorded growth, but most remained below pre-pandemic levels. Overall, Alaska had 7,600 fewer jobs than in November 2019. Alaska’s economy is the most seasonal among states, and...
AASB responds to Governor Dunleavy’s 2024 proposed budget
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Association of Alaska School Boards has issued a response to the governor's proposed FY24 budget. During the Governor's press conference introducing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Dunleavy acknowledged the inflationary pressures school districts are facing and that education funding has not kept pace. While...
EPA selects Alaska Forum and Zender Environmental Health and Research Group for job training grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Alaska Forum, Inc. and Zender Environmental Health and Research Group in Alaska, to receive a total of $1 million in grants for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grants are...
Seafood company sues over terminated fish-farming pen leases
SEATTLE (AP) — Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against Washington state's decision to end its leases for fish-farming with net pens in state waters. KNKX reports in court documents filed Wednesday that the company said the decision was arbitrary, politically motivated and contrary to science. In a statement,...
