Rome, NY

wwnytv.com

Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental

CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Department of...
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
POMPEY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MATTYDALE, NY
WKTV

Tractor trailer accident Monday evening

UTICA, N.Y. -- Police and fire crews had to close part of Route 49 during rush hour, after a tractor-trailer accident Monday evening. Slippery roads are likely to blame for this accident. The trailer blocked both lanes forcing traffic to be re-routed as police shut down Route 49 between Cavanaugh Road and Route 291 for a few hours.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Santa spreads cheer in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- If you've been in Whitesboro recently on Clinton Street, you may have caught a glimpse of Santa, waving to those passing by. Santa, dressed in his best and newest suit, a gift for his 70th birthday, has been out spreading holiday cheer. What started out as a...
WHITESBORO, NY
Oswego County Today

Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Utica Roadrunners hosting blood drive on Dec. 30

UTICA, N.Y. -- During the holiday season we all try and find ways to give back and the Utica Roadrunners are sponsoring a blood drive on Dec. 30 in Utica, making it even easier to give and for a good cause too. The event will be held from 12-5 p.m....
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
UTICA, NY

