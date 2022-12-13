Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
Oswego Walmart reopens after AirDropped bomb threat made to shoppers, police say
Oswego, N.Y. — The Walmart in Oswego has reopened after closing Sunday due to several shoppers receiving an AirDropped message about a bomb threat, police said. At 7:31 p.m. Sunday police arrived at the store at 341 State Route 104 after a report of a possible bomb threat, the Oswego Police Department said in a news release.
Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental
CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Department of...
Otsego County man charged with Strangulation
Last week, an Otsego County man was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that took place in March of 2020.
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
Woman charged in Delaware Co. drugged driving crash
On December 12th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies received a call reporting and erratic driver on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
Over $1,000 raised for family of Nezamiyah White who died in tragic house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild. The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before […]
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
Tractor trailer accident Monday evening
UTICA, N.Y. -- Police and fire crews had to close part of Route 49 during rush hour, after a tractor-trailer accident Monday evening. Slippery roads are likely to blame for this accident. The trailer blocked both lanes forcing traffic to be re-routed as police shut down Route 49 between Cavanaugh Road and Route 291 for a few hours.
Fire in downtown apartment resulted in heavy smoke and water damage
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a downtown apartment last night in Syracuse at the Icon Towers on 150 East Fayette Street last night on Saturday, December 17 at 7:24 p.m. Syracuse firefighters were alerted of the fire by the 911 Center and firefighters from Station 1 (South State Street) arrived in […]
Santa spreads cheer in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- If you've been in Whitesboro recently on Clinton Street, you may have caught a glimpse of Santa, waving to those passing by. Santa, dressed in his best and newest suit, a gift for his 70th birthday, has been out spreading holiday cheer. What started out as a...
Police seize 67 bottles of liquor, 4 firearms from Bridgeport grocery store
Two of the firearms were reported as stolen and one was configured as an assault weapon.
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Details surrounding killing still a mystery as Syracuse woman pleads to murder, gets 18-to-life in prison
Syracuse, NY -- Virtually nothing has been said about 18-year-old Zaira Goodin’s role in the 2021 murder of Asalic Parham on Syracuse’s South Side. It might remain that way forever after Goodin on Monday accepted an 18-year-to-life prison sentence for Parham’s death. Goodin’s case has been going...
Utica Roadrunners hosting blood drive on Dec. 30
UTICA, N.Y. -- During the holiday season we all try and find ways to give back and the Utica Roadrunners are sponsoring a blood drive on Dec. 30 in Utica, making it even easier to give and for a good cause too. The event will be held from 12-5 p.m....
Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
Notre Dame students bring donations to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – After collecting winter items for those in need, Notre Dame staff and students stopped by Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen Monday to bring the donations. Blankets, bedding, coats, hats and holiday gifts were donated to be distributed to those served by the soup kitchen. Mother...
