ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Columbia man facing burglary charges, police say

A Columbia Borough man has been charged after police say two shops were burglarized. At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Smoke Shop in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Police received reports a man was seen on the store...
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Lancaster man accused of attempted homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police has charged a Lancaster man with attempted homicide stemming from an Oct. 2 shooting. According to police documents, Jan Cruz-Rivera, 26, of Lancaster fired multiple rounds from a handgun into a vehicle, hitting another man who was sitting in the driver's seat at 1:03 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Woman found dead in Mifflin County

State police are investigating a woman's death in Mifflin County. According to state police, the dead woman is identified as 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe. They say she was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. An...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police

A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police

Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy