Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
WGAL
Lancaster County district attorney files homicide charges against Columbia shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney has now officially filed homicide charges against a man in connection with a double shooting in Columbia. Police said James Pilgrim Jr., 29, admitted to shooting two men, killing one of them, on Nov. 30. He was arrested Monday on unrelated...
WGAL
Police: Man wanted for hitting person with car at tow yard in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man they say hit a person with a car at a tow yard and took off. Manheim Township police said Joshua Shannon, 30, went to Absolute Towing in the 100 block of Manheim Avenue on Sunday morning and got into a car.
WGAL
Columbia man facing burglary charges, police say
A Columbia Borough man has been charged after police say two shops were burglarized. At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Smoke Shop in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Police received reports a man was seen on the store...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 18 years in prison for cocaine trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 18 years in prison after being convicted of cocaine trafficking charges in U.S. Middle District Court. Ricardo Soto-Delcado, 48, was sentenced at a hearing Thursday by District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
WGAL
Lancaster man accused of attempted homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police has charged a Lancaster man with attempted homicide stemming from an Oct. 2 shooting. According to police documents, Jan Cruz-Rivera, 26, of Lancaster fired multiple rounds from a handgun into a vehicle, hitting another man who was sitting in the driver's seat at 1:03 a.m.
WGAL
Charges filed in woman's drug overdose death at hotel in Lebanon County
PALMYRA, Pa. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a Red Carpet Inn in Lebanon County last year. Amber Behney, 36, was found in a room at the Palmyra hotel on the 900 block of East Main Street on June 2, 2021.
WGAL
Woman found dead in Mifflin County
State police are investigating a woman's death in Mifflin County. According to state police, the dead woman is identified as 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe. They say she was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. An...
local21news.com
Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police
A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city. As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that...
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
2 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at Wyomissing, Pa. medical facility
Police said one victim was in a relationship with the shooter, while the second victim was an innocent bystander.
FOX43.com
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
local21news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
WGAL
Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
Harrisburg police receives more than $3M in grants for new tech, officer support.
Doorbell and porch cameras, license plate readers, laser scanners and gunshot-detecting technology are on the way to Harrisburg after city police received more than $3.3 in grant money, officials announced Thursday. The grants were from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which got the money as a part of...
Comments / 0