Carrboro: LGBTQ Letter, Future Library Site Update, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 16th, 2022. He discussed a recent letter about LGBTQ rights, updated the construction of 203 S. Greensboro, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
‘Death and Cupcakes’ Event Offers Space to Process Death and Dying
In a low-lit room at the Chatham Community Library, a dozen local residents gathered Saturday to share their experiences of grief, death and dying over cupcakes and coffee. The event, called Death and Cupcakes, was facilitated by local organizations heart2heart and Abundance NC with the purpose of embracing honest conversations around death, offering a space for community connection regarding the processes of death and dying.
The 5:00 News – Reward Offered in Hillsborough Homicide, Train Station, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect in Hillsborough, the latest on the proposed Hillsborough train station, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
EmPOWERMent’s Minority Business Program Wins Duke Energy Grant
In Chapel Hill last week, an innovative new program to help minority businesses got a big boost from a major statewide grant. “We award 40 grants a year, and we are delighted to do that today for EmPOWERment, Inc.” said Indira Everett, director of government and community relations for Duke Energy, after presenting a $25,000 grant to EmPOWERment, Inc. to support BrightPath Solutions, a new training program for minority-owned businesses.
Chapel Hill Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Safely Located
** UPDATE: At 7:00 Monday morning, Chapel Hill Police announced that Daniela Bernal-Calvo had been safely located.**. The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a local juvenile reported missing and shared a release late Sunday asking for the public’s help. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said they...
Quantum Soul: Bringing Magic to Midway in Chapel Hill
Quantum Soul by MagikCraft — found in Chapel Hill’s Midway, home of staples such as Rumors, Al’s Burger Shack and IP3 — is styled as a “metaphsyical gift shop,” and features all sorts of goods fitting that description, from ethically-sourced crystals and sage bundles to handmade jewelry and clothing. Quantum Soul is a relatively new addition to the Midway, but the positivity brought by its presence is easily recognized.
The Morning News: Missing Teen, Voter ID, Gerrymandering, Buzzer-Beaters
In today’s news: a missing teen in Chapel Hill, several big rulings from the NC Supreme Court, and a dramatic win for UNC men’s basketball.
Chapel Hill High School Choir Performs at Radio City, Carnegie Hall
Last month, choir students at Chapel Hill High School made a trip to New York to perform at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall — along with the Rockettes and Eric Whitacre. Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton said students were invited to perform at...
UNC Honors Orange County First Responders at Men’s Basketball Game
Carolina Athletics honored first responders in Orange County at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech in the Dean Smith Center last weekend. Ten police officers, EMS, and firefighters were joined by their department leaders at half court to hear their names read aloud and be cheered by family, friends and Tar Heel fans in attendance for their service in the last year. The Salute to Community Heroes ceremony was organized by the Chameber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.
Chapel Hill Fire: 4 Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash that Closed Road
A fiery single-vehicle crash led to several trips to the hospital and a road closure late Friday night, according to the Chapel Hill Fire Department. Emergency services responded to calls of a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. and sent out a social media alert after 10 p.m. about the closure of Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School.
Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’
It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
UNC’s Tyler Nickel to Have High School Jersey Number Retired
Tyler Nickel has been out of high school for less than a year, but his alma mater is already making plans to honor the UNC freshman wing. East Rockingham High School in Elkton, VA, announced they would retire Nickel’s jersey on Thursday. Nickel, who wears No. 24 with the...
Which Transfers Are Joining UNC Football Next Season? Here’s a Complete Tracker
DB Alijah Huzzie (East Tennessee State) The first player to commit to UNC from the portal, Huzzie will provide much needed depth to a Carolina cornerback room which was decimated by portal departures. In his sophomore season at East Tennessee State in 2022, Huzzie was named an FCS All-American. He led his team with six interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) this season. As a team, Carolina had just eight this season. Huzzie also returned punts for the Buccaneers, averaging 15 yards per return. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Tar Heels.
Buzzer-Beater, Second Half Comeback Key UNC Men’s Basketball’s Overtime Win
Playing in New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in more than a decade, the UNC men’s basketball team made sure to put on a show. The Tar Heels came back from a 14-point first-half deficit and used a game-tying buzzer beater by Pete Nance to force overtime against No. 23 Ohio State Saturday afternoon. In the extra period, UNC used tight defense and clutch baskets from Caleb Love and Armando Bacot to pull away for the 89-84 win. It’s Carolina’s first win over a ranked team this season.
