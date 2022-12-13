DB Alijah Huzzie (East Tennessee State) The first player to commit to UNC from the portal, Huzzie will provide much needed depth to a Carolina cornerback room which was decimated by portal departures. In his sophomore season at East Tennessee State in 2022, Huzzie was named an FCS All-American. He led his team with six interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) this season. As a team, Carolina had just eight this season. Huzzie also returned punts for the Buccaneers, averaging 15 yards per return. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO