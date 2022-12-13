ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
NPR

Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions

Concern about Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters increases with reports of more people being sentenced to death and some executions taking place. Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:
NPR

Morning news brief

Twitter suspends journalists who shared information about Elon Musk's jet. Tunisians go to the polls Saturday for parliamentary elections. To try to stop protests, Iran sentences more people to death. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended...
NPR

Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar

Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
NPR

Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
NPR

Japan shifts away from its post-war defense policies

Japan announced a major shift away from its post-war defense policies, beefing up its defense spending and aiming to acquire weapons, including U.S. missiles, capable of striking other nations. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, Japan released a plan for one of the biggest changes to its defense policy since World War...
NPR

Twitter suspends several journalists who shared information about Musk's jet

Press freedom advocates on Thursday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover the billionaire and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. Musk took the highly unusual move of booting journalists from Twitter following a sudden change in policy about...
NPR

Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes

Kurdish forces who fought ISIS in Syria are hoping their U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop an offensive of punishing air strikes against them. The U.S. still has several hundred troops in northeastern Syria. And it has allies, mostly Kurdish militias, that have done a lot of the fighting against ISIS. But another U.S. ally, Turkey, has been conducting airstrikes against those militias. It says they're linked to Kurds in Turkey who have staged attacks. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on the standoff and how the U.S. military is in the middle.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy

Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR

Qatar made a carbon-neutral World Cup pledge. But is it possible?

NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Associated Press reporter Suman Naishadham about Qatar's ambitious carbon-neutral World Cup pledge and whether it's possible. Qatar's bid to host the World Cup came with an ambitious environmental goal off the field. FIFA president Gianni Infantino touted it in a promotional video earlier this year.
NPR

Concern grows over a food crisis and potential famine in Somalia

In East Africa, there's growing concern that a mounting food crisis could lead to famine in Somalia. In East Africa, there's growing concern that a food crisis could lead to famine in Somalia. The country is suffering its worst drought in 40 years. Hundreds of thousands of Somalis have fled from parched rural areas to makeshift camps in search of food over the last year. And the situation is made more precarious by a growing insurgency from the extremist Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the city of Baidoa in the southwest of Somalia.
NPR

The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting

As Congress rushes to complete its work before the end of 2022, the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack is preparing its full report and will hold its final meeting on Monday. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Tens of thousands of U.K. public sector workers are striking

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Fair pay. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Make some noise. Tens of thousands of nurses walked out today in the biggest strike in the history of Britain's National Health Service. They're joining striking rail workers, mail carriers and some airport immigration officers in the largest series of labor actions in the U.K. in more than a decade. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London.

