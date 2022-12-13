Read full article on original website
NPR
Saturday Sports: France and Argentina face off in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday
Audio will be available later today. France and Argentina will face off in the final match Sunday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close.
NPR
The World Cup final between Argentina and France is expected to be a thriller
On Sunday, France will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina is trying to win one for the team's legendary forward Lionel Messi. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. We are two days away from what's expected to be a thrilling final at...
NPR
The World Cup is sparking holiday spirit in hospitals
What if you could introduce something to make hospital life a bit more bearable - maybe even some moments of fun? Yeah, I'm talking about the 2022 World Cup. GRACE FARRIS: So I'm with residents and medical students, and we're going to see patients in the morning. And usually the World Cup, the earlier game, would be on. And it became this wonderful way to put aside some of the medical stuff for a little bit and talk about what's going on in the World Cup.
NPR
England won't be the World Cup champs — despite the message on some T-shirts
A company ordered 18,000 T-shirts with the message: England, World Cup Winners 2022. But England lost to France in the quarterfinals. The T-shirts are now on sale at a third of the original cost. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. An English Company was getting so excited...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning...
NPR
Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
NPR
Morning news brief
Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts of several journalists from major news outlets. Their offense - tweeting out publicly available information about the location of private planes used by Musk and his family. MARTÍNEZ: NPR tech reporter Bobby...
