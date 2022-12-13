ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NPR

Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination

Oregon's Department of Justice has reached a nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination. It's the largest environment-related settlement in the state's history. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged...
OREGON STATE
NPR

New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
ILLINOIS STATE

