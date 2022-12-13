Read full article on original website
Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination
Oregon's Department of Justice has reached a nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination. It's the largest environment-related settlement in the state's history. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged...
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
Two months after Hurricane Ian, boats are still being extricated from trees, houses and the sea
Audio will be available later today. Two months after Hurricane Ian scattered boats across southwestern Florida and its coastal waters, salvage firms are still working to extricate them from trees, houses and the sea floor.
