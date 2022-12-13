Read full article on original website
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking
NASA and Russian space managers are scrambling to understand the cause of a major leak at the International Space Station. Yesterday, a Russian capsule docked to the station spewed coolant uncontrollably for hours. While NASA says the crew is safe for now, the incident raises questions about the safety of the seven people on board. From member station WMFE, Brendan Byrne explains.
