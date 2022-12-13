New Zealand enacted one of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world. But how effective will it be?. In the fight against smoking, New Zealand has always been on the front lines. Back in 1990, it was one of the first countries to ban smoking in many workplaces. In 2004, it banned smoking in all restaurants and bars. And this week New Zealand passed a law that will ban tobacco sales for anyone born after 2008. This rolling lifetime prohibition is just one of some of the strictest measures ever taken by one country. The new legislation also sharply limits where tobacco can be sold and the amount of addictive nicotine cigarettes can contain. Chris Bostic has been following this news. He's policy director for Action on Smoking and Health, an NGO dedicated to global tobacco control. Welcome.

1 DAY AGO