Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
NPR
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR
Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions
Concern about Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters increases with reports of more people being sentenced to death and some executions taking place. Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Nurses, railroad engineers and postal workers are striking in the U.K.
Audio will be available later today. Nurses, railroad engineers and postal workers are striking in Britain, right as the holiday season gets underway.
NPR
12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S.
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Tani Adewumi was already a chess prodigy at age 8, beating 73 players to win the New York State Championship three years ago. At the time, he and his family lived in a homeless shelter after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram. But he just won his biggest match at age 12. His family was officially granted asylum in the U.S. He tells The Washington Post his goal now is to become a grandmaster. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
NPR
Concern grows over a food crisis and potential famine in Somalia
In East Africa, there's growing concern that a mounting food crisis could lead to famine in Somalia. In East Africa, there's growing concern that a food crisis could lead to famine in Somalia. The country is suffering its worst drought in 40 years. Hundreds of thousands of Somalis have fled from parched rural areas to makeshift camps in search of food over the last year. And the situation is made more precarious by a growing insurgency from the extremist Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the city of Baidoa in the southwest of Somalia.
NPR
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man...
NPR
Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes
The U.S. still has several hundred troops in northeastern Syria. And it has allies, mostly Kurdish militias, that have done a lot of the fighting against ISIS. But another U.S. ally, Turkey, has been conducting airstrikes against those militias. It says they're linked to Kurds in Turkey who have staged attacks. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on the standoff and how the U.S. military is in the middle.
NPR
New Zealand cracks down on lighting up
New Zealand enacted one of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world. But how effective will it be?. In the fight against smoking, New Zealand has always been on the front lines. Back in 1990, it was one of the first countries to ban smoking in many workplaces. In 2004, it banned smoking in all restaurants and bars. And this week New Zealand passed a law that will ban tobacco sales for anyone born after 2008. This rolling lifetime prohibition is just one of some of the strictest measures ever taken by one country. The new legislation also sharply limits where tobacco can be sold and the amount of addictive nicotine cigarettes can contain. Chris Bostic has been following this news. He's policy director for Action on Smoking and Health, an NGO dedicated to global tobacco control. Welcome.
NPR
5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana
The officers in Louisiana face criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene after a high-speed chase. Bodycam video showed officers brutally beating the Black driver. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Five law enforcement officers in Louisiana are now facing criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
NPR
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown explains why she commuted all of her state's death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown began her tenure in 2015 by extending her predecessor's moratorium on executions. Now, with just weeks left in office, she is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. They will instead serve life in prison with no chance of parole.
NPR
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Last cycle, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won there for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week. WABE's Sam Gringlas tries to answer the question - has Georgia arrived as a purple state?
NPR
Americans are sick of lawmakers bickering. They don't have much hope that will change
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds Americans want their leaders to compromise. But while that's the hope, the poll shows they don't have much confidence it'll actually happen. SCHMITZ: Joining us to talk about this and more is NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, who has...
NPR
Morning news brief
Twitter suspends journalists who shared information about Elon Musk's jet. Tunisians go to the polls Saturday for parliamentary elections. To try to stop protests, Iran sentences more people to death. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended...
NPR
'They are joining me. I'm not joining them': Netanyahu defends far-right allies
Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to return as prime minister of Israel. His party did well in recent elections. So the conservative leader is trying to assemble a new government just a year and a half after he lost an election amid his corruption trial. BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: All politics is cruel....
NPR
Ammunition shortage causes Alaska Natives to have trouble putting food on the table
A nationwide shotgun shell shortage is making it harder for Alaska Natives to hunt for food. Migratory birds are a main source of sustenance for many rural communities at this time of year. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. A nationwide shortage of ammunition means some Alaska Natives are having trouble putting...
NPR
An early Democratic presidential primary in Georgia depends on Republicans
The Democratic Party has laid out a new vision for its presidential primaries, calling to shake up which states vote first. One state that's favored to move up to the early window is Georgia. But as Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler reports, Georgia's Republican secretary of state is not accommodating Democrats' plans.
Comments / 0