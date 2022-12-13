Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Saturday Sports: France and Argentina face off in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday
Audio will be available later today. France and Argentina will face off in the final match Sunday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close.
NPR
The World Cup final between Argentina and France is expected to be a thriller
On Sunday, France will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina is trying to win one for the team's legendary forward Lionel Messi. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. We are two days away from what's expected to be a thrilling final at...
NPR
The World Cup is sparking holiday spirit in hospitals
What if you could introduce something to make hospital life a bit more bearable - maybe even some moments of fun? Yeah, I'm talking about the 2022 World Cup. GRACE FARRIS: So I'm with residents and medical students, and we're going to see patients in the morning. And usually the World Cup, the earlier game, would be on. And it became this wonderful way to put aside some of the medical stuff for a little bit and talk about what's going on in the World Cup.
NPR
Qatar made a carbon-neutral World Cup pledge. But is it possible?
NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Associated Press reporter Suman Naishadham about Qatar's ambitious carbon-neutral World Cup pledge and whether it's possible. Qatar's bid to host the World Cup came with an ambitious environmental goal off the field. FIFA president Gianni Infantino touted it in a promotional video earlier this year.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
NPR
France takes on Argentina in the World Cup Final. Here's what you need to know.
There are 64 matches played at the 2022 World Cup - and not only is this last one on Sunday the most meaningful, it arguably will be the most thrilling game of the monthlong tournament in Qatar. The storylines are many:. #3 Argentina vs. #4 France. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian...
NPR
England won't be the World Cup champs — despite the message on some T-shirts
A company ordered 18,000 T-shirts with the message: England, World Cup Winners 2022. But England lost to France in the quarterfinals. The T-shirts are now on sale at a third of the original cost. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. An English Company was getting so excited...
NPR
Why Tunisians are now risking their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe
Overlooking the harbor in Zarzis in southeast Tunisia, fisherman-turned-café owner Lotfi Bin Mohammed Issa serves up small cups of coffee. The fishermen at his café look out over the Mediterranean where their colleagues prep wooden boats with traps and nets for the next day's work. "The sea always...
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Japan shifts away from its post-war defense policies
Japan announced a major shift away from its post-war defense policies, beefing up its defense spending and aiming to acquire weapons, including U.S. missiles, capable of striking other nations. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, Japan released a plan for one of the biggest changes to its defense policy since World War...
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
NPR
Tens of thousands of U.K. public sector workers are striking
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Fair pay. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Make some noise. Tens of thousands of nurses walked out today in the biggest strike in the history of Britain's National Health Service. They're joining striking rail workers, mail carriers and some airport immigration officers in the largest series of labor actions in the U.K. in more than a decade. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London.
NPR
Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
NPR
A massive aquarium holding 1,500 tropical fish bursts in Berlin
The enormous cylindrical aquarium was a wonder, the centerpiece of a popular Berlin hotel. But in the early hours of Friday morning, it burst — and soon afterward, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said all of the roughly 1,500 fish the aquarium had contained were believed to be dead. Reports later emerged that workers might have been able to rescue some of the animals.
NPR
Morning news brief
Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts of several journalists from major news outlets. Their offense - tweeting out publicly available information about the location of private planes used by Musk and his family. MARTÍNEZ: NPR tech reporter Bobby...
Comments / 0