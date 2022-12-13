Read full article on original website
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
Las Vegas law enforcement host annual 'Santa in the Crosswalk' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa made a visit to the valley this morning, looking for people on the naughty list. He walked through a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce with a radio to notify his 'reindeer' that a driver did not yield when he was crossing the street.
Santa flys into local elementary school to deliver toys to students
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Santa's coming into town a little early this year. On Thursday, students at Fay Herron Elementary School were surprised when old Saint Nick entered their school in style. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salvation Army distributes 5,000 toys for holiday drive. Santa landed a helicopter...
Local elementary students receive early Christmas special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas arrived early for students at C.T. Sewell Elementary School. Students received loads of presents from some special visitors on site. Presents included shoes, socks, and plenty of toys. The Las Vegas Raiderettes, Raider Rusher, and Golden Knights' mascot Chance joined in spreading the holiday...
Open the Books looks at top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're back to open the books, and this week we're focused on the top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas. Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to discuss what he found.
'Let's Go Big:' New Year's Eve celebration plans released for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — America’s Party is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for its 22nd year with a huge New Year’s Eve celebration planned. It’s called the “Let’s Go Big” celebration, with fireworks launched at eight resort locations. It will be an...
'Bugs Bunny at the Symphony' to make Las Vegas debut at The Smith Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Looney Tunes characters are making their way on stage to mark their Las Vegas debut. "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" is teaming up with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring the classic show to the valley. The nearly sold-out performance is adding a matinee...
llluminarium Las Vegas, Make-A-Wish grant 12-year-olds wish with space-themed reveal
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One girl's out-of-this-world wish is coming true thanks to llluminarium Las Vegas and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. The entertainment lounge at AREA15 recently teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a wish reveal for one of their children, 12-year-old Schyler. Schyler and her family...
Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas reveals new exhibit on nuclear testing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas's Atomic Museum is unveiling a new explosive exhibit. “The Bomb Without The Boom" exhibit celebrated its debut on Thursday. The new exhibit aims to answer the question "What happened to our nukes?" It highlights how the United States can assure the safety and...
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
Local leaders discuss fate of Colorado River during two-day conference in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State leaders gathered in Las Vegas to discuss ways in conserving the Colorado River while allowing for population growth. Leaders from states that depend on the Colorado River hosted its two-day conference at Caesar's on Thursday. This conference brings stakeholders together from the seven states...
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
Salvation Army distributes 5,000 toys for holiday drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army granted a Christmas surprise this holiday season. More than 5,000 toys were handed out to 3,000 children across the valley on Wednesday. 50 volunteers joined in the Christmas spirit and prepared Santa bags for families. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Where to...
Henderson Fire Department mourns the loss of veteran fire engineer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is mourning the passing of one of its own. On Tuesday, HFD announced that fire engineer Clete Dadian died while off-duty on Monday, December 12. According to the department, Dadian had served Henderson for more than 22 years and was...
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
