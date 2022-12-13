ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
Santa flys into local elementary school to deliver toys to students

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Santa's coming into town a little early this year. On Thursday, students at Fay Herron Elementary School were surprised when old Saint Nick entered their school in style. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salvation Army distributes 5,000 toys for holiday drive. Santa landed a helicopter...
Local elementary students receive early Christmas special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas arrived early for students at C.T. Sewell Elementary School. Students received loads of presents from some special visitors on site. Presents included shoes, socks, and plenty of toys. The Las Vegas Raiderettes, Raider Rusher, and Golden Knights' mascot Chance joined in spreading the holiday...
Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas reveals new exhibit on nuclear testing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas's Atomic Museum is unveiling a new explosive exhibit. “The Bomb Without The Boom" exhibit celebrated its debut on Thursday. The new exhibit aims to answer the question "What happened to our nukes?" It highlights how the United States can assure the safety and...
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
Salvation Army distributes 5,000 toys for holiday drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army granted a Christmas surprise this holiday season. More than 5,000 toys were handed out to 3,000 children across the valley on Wednesday. 50 volunteers joined in the Christmas spirit and prepared Santa bags for families. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Where to...
Henderson Fire Department mourns the loss of veteran fire engineer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is mourning the passing of one of its own. On Tuesday, HFD announced that fire engineer Clete Dadian died while off-duty on Monday, December 12. According to the department, Dadian had served Henderson for more than 22 years and was...
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
