Kinsey named SBC player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office, for the second time this season.

For the week, Kinsey averaged 22.5 points per game on 57.6 percent (19-of-33) shooting in a pair of road wins at Duquesne and at Robert Morris. He added 6.0 assists per game, 5.5 rebounds per game to go with 2.5 steals per contest.

At Duquesne, Kinsey tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while committing no turnovers to hand the Dukes their first home loss of the season.

At Robert Morris, Kinsey registered his sixth 20-point game of the season with 26 points on a 10-for-14 shooting night. He also added five assists and four rebounds to his stat line.

The Herd takes a nine-game win streak, longest since the 1999-00 season, into Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday as it takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans at 7 p.m.

