Fort Stewart, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base.Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade's building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.
FORT STEWART, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Army sergeant killed at Georgia base identified as Plum resident

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort...
PLUM, PA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA

